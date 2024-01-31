Micropatch

Hi,

Another cold patch flies in today, fixing small bugs. We're not getting lazy, we're fixing, we're working, so check out the list of changes below.

Fixed a bug where if you load the game on the "Drive home" task, you cannot drive the Polonez away (you cannot complete the game).

The translation of cold fruit distillate in Turkish has been changed to the correct one (it was Chinese before xD).

The name of alpha-amylase in the Russian language has been aligned with the UI.

Fixed the closing screen in the Italian version to show the correct subtitles (previously it was the same text everywhere).

The ability to bypass JP in Act 4 after the wood has been blocked.

Fixed a bug where hovering over the closed door to Quella's room would display a message that the vacuum cleaner was missing.

That's it. It wasn't much, but we realize that these little bugs are always the most annoying. We've fixed everything we can, so feel free to fire up the game and enjoy the gameplay, or at least pretend to enjoy it. If anything, Booze is now on a promo. Thanks for all the reviews and comments. Stay tuned.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1057600/Booze_Masters_Freezing_Moonshine/