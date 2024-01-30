 Skip to content

Zero Hour update for 30 January 2024

Patch 9.8.2

Patch 9.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13311186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Added new Player death animations
  • Added Weapon free aim system
  • Fixed Door Sync when joining an on-going match
  • Fixed Hotel Trouble garbage dump's texture changing with distance
  • Changed Custom match competitive lighting option toggled on as default
  • Changed 2 shutters in Bank map to be open permanently
  • Changed Weapon to be holstered after death
  • Improved Dog leg movement, Procedural Implementation 1st Iteration
  • Improved Dog Head look, Heel is now notable without looking at icon as dog will look at handler
  • Improved Weapon reposition issue fix
  • Reduced Dog barking unnecessarily
  • Reduced Weapon spray for hip fire
  • Slightly Reduced AS Val damage
  • Slightly Increased AS Val horizontal recoil
  • Removed Being able to vault or rappel while prone
  • Removed Being able to rappel while not looking in that direction
  • Removed Film grain effect
  • Optimized In Game Network Calls for players joining on going



Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

Changed files in this update

Zero Hour Content Depot 1359091
