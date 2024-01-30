Patch 9.8.2

Change Log
- Added new Player death animations
- Added Weapon free aim system
- Fixed Door Sync when joining an on-going match
- Fixed Hotel Trouble garbage dump's texture changing with distance
- Changed Custom match competitive lighting option toggled on as default
- Changed 2 shutters in Bank map to be open permanently
- Changed Weapon to be holstered after death
- Improved Dog leg movement, Procedural Implementation 1st Iteration
- Improved Dog Head look, Heel is now notable without looking at icon as dog will look at handler
- Improved Weapon reposition issue fix
- Reduced Dog barking unnecessarily
- Reduced Weapon spray for hip fire
- Slightly Reduced AS Val damage
- Slightly Increased AS Val horizontal recoil
- Removed Being able to vault or rappel while prone
- Removed Being able to rappel while not looking in that direction
- Removed Film grain effect
- Optimized In Game Network Calls for players joining on going
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Changed files in this update