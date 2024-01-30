Patch 9.8.2

Change Log

Added new Player death animations

Added Weapon free aim system

Fixed Door Sync when joining an on-going match

Fixed Hotel Trouble garbage dump's texture changing with distance

Changed Custom match competitive lighting option toggled on as default

Changed 2 shutters in Bank map to be open permanently

Changed Weapon to be holstered after death

Improved Dog leg movement, Procedural Implementation 1st Iteration

Improved Dog Head look, Heel is now notable without looking at icon as dog will look at handler

Improved Weapon reposition issue fix

Reduced Dog barking unnecessarily

Reduced Weapon spray for hip fire

Slightly Reduced AS Val damage

Slightly Increased AS Val horizontal recoil

Removed Being able to vault or rappel while prone

Removed Being able to rappel while not looking in that direction

Removed Film grain effect

Optimized In Game Network Calls for players joining on going







