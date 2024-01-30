patch notes 1.30

BUG fix

BUG that Glory talent orders and challenge volumes are not restored normally

Heavy Armor Talent-Armor Strength Bonus Display BUG

Warrior Talent-Armor Strength Bonus Display BUG

output adjustment

The glory talent box has been adjusted to be collected at 8 a.m. every day (0 UTC) (originally it was collected every 24 hours)

Optimize the early novice experience process/task tracking and prioritize glory tasks

Time Tower rewards are adjusted to black soul or white soul.

New silver coin2, gold coin2, and gold coin*3 rewards are added on floors 10/12/14 of the Space Tower.

Increase the drops of corrupted elemental bosses, world bosses, purple 1-star accessories and magic tools

Increase the health of the three bosses in the volcano stronghold and slightly increase the drop of silver coins.

Combat balance optimization

Mixed penetration talent adjustment - new function Weapon/equipment mixed penetration increases main attribute attenuation parameter

Warrior Mail Mastery: exert 80% of the main attribute strength

Warrior Warhammer Mastery: Play 100% of main attribute strength

Hunter Firearms Mastery: Use 100% of the main attribute’s strength

Ranger Bow Mastery: Use 90% of the strength of the main attribute

Gunner Leather Armor Mastery: exert 85% of the strength of the main attribute

Heavy Armor Knight Mail Mastery: Use 105% of the main attribute's strength

Hunter Energy Bracers Specialization 1 Adjustment: Reduce attack speed by 5% and increase duration by 3 seconds

The basic damage of the corrugated double knives/hooked double knives/wild staff/holy staff/penetrating bow/magic gun/blade gun has been increased

The number of bullets of the Divine Walking Dual Swords +1

The scattering angle of the scattering bow has been reduced

other

It is expected that the next update will add the world BOSS sandworm

The bug that the bow range does not take effect requires updating the client to be fixed, and the time is to be determined.

Season Mission - Avalon Wood/Sand Elemental takes damage and the mission does not count BUG

Challenge Mission - Defeat any elemental boss, the actual defeat of the outpost boss is also calculated as a bug

Holy War Flag - Causes 1 point of damage and restores 1 point of life. BUG does not take effect.