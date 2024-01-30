Hot Fix: Removed Church of the Shepard from rotation

Hot Fix for map not loading properly due to it still being in development.
-Removed the Church of the Shephard map from rotation until it works correctly.
- Sword Cultists should properly take longer to learn Electric Enchant.
