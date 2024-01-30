KOTCL + The Storyteller’s Festival = Bonus

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, seekers!

Knock on the Coffin Lid is participating in The Storyteller's Festival 2024 from January 29 to February 2!

Organized by indie studio Two and a Half Studios, each year the festival offers the opportunity to discover new games and embark on an exciting journey through uncharted worlds.

The Storyteller's Festival is a celebration of storytelling, with games ranging from heart-wrenching dramas to lighthearted novels, there's sure to be something for everyone.

And in honor of the event, Knock on the Coffin Lid is available for purchase at 10% off 🙂