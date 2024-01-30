 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 30 January 2024

KOTCL + The Storyteller’s Festival = Bonus

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, seekers!

Knock on the Coffin Lid is participating in The Storyteller's Festival 2024 from January 29 to February 2!
Organized by indie studio Two and a Half Studios, each year the festival offers the opportunity to discover new games and embark on an exciting journey through uncharted worlds.

The Storyteller's Festival is a celebration of storytelling, with games ranging from heart-wrenching dramas to lighthearted novels, there's sure to be something for everyone.

And in honor of the event, Knock on the Coffin Lid is available for purchase at 10% off 🙂

