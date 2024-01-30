 Skip to content

BEAST CRIMES update for 30 January 2024

v.1.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Case - Dangerous Dealings:
🖼️ UI bug fixed

Case - Hellish Hound:
❔Bugs during questioning solved
🖼️ UI bugs fixed

