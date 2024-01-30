Patch v3.4.04 Is Here!

Hello everyone!
We have good news to brighten your day - a small patch for Diluvian Ultra just went live! It features fixes to some of the unpleasant issues you reported; please keep giving us your feedback, so we can keep improving the game!
Thank you very much for your support and stay in touch with us here on Steam and on our Discord as well.
Change Log:
- fixed weapon wheel freezing for some people
- fixed the loss of weapons in a rare case of replaying the same level multiple times
- fixed a hole in the hub level where players could still fall infinitely
