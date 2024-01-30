 Skip to content

雷剑传说 update for 30 January 2024

EA Version Update Notes for January 30, 2024:

Build 13310882

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The in-game UI now supports controller operations;
  2. Full support for SteamDeck has been achieved, awaiting green label certification;
  3. Added end-of-game subtitle playback feature;
  4. Fixed some incorrect skill descriptions.

