- The in-game UI now supports controller operations;
- Full support for SteamDeck has been achieved, awaiting green label certification;
- Added end-of-game subtitle playback feature;
- Fixed some incorrect skill descriptions.
雷剑传说 update for 30 January 2024
EA Version Update Notes for January 30, 2024:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
