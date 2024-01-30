Greetings.
Here is a small fix for some issues that came up today.
Changelog
Fixed
- Tunnel Connection
- Vehicle Lights
- Enemy Spawn Error in specific area
- Tire Sound is too low
(If you already adjusted by yourself, it may sounds little bit louder)
Added
- Vehicle Turning Signal / Direction Indicator
Left (Q key / D-pad Left) Right (E key / D-pad Right) Hazard Lamp (X key / D-pad Down)
Changed
- Font of Area Name
If you have any feedback or requests, please leave them in the discussion section.
thank you.
Studio Mastashion
Changed files in this update