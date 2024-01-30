 Skip to content

DEATH RATION: BACK TO 19XX update for 30 January 2024

Hotfix4

DEATH RATION: BACK TO 19XX update for 30 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings.

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up today.

Changelog

Fixed
  • Tunnel Connection
  • Vehicle Lights
  • Enemy Spawn Error in specific area
  • Tire Sound is too low
    (If you already adjusted by yourself, it may sounds little bit louder)

Added

  • Vehicle Turning Signal / Direction Indicator
    Left (Q key / D-pad Left) Right (E key / D-pad Right) Hazard Lamp (X key / D-pad Down)

Changed

  • Font of Area Name

If you have any feedback or requests, please leave them in the discussion section.

thank you.

Studio Mastashion

