Build 13310861 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 10:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Greetings.

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up today.

Changelog

Fixed

Tunnel Connection

Vehicle Lights

Enemy Spawn Error in specific area

Tire Sound is too low

(If you already adjusted by yourself, it may sounds little bit louder)

Added

Vehicle Turning Signal / Direction Indicator

Left (Q key / D-pad Left) Right (E key / D-pad Right) Hazard Lamp (X key / D-pad Down)

Changed

Font of Area Name

If you have any feedback or requests, please leave them in the discussion section.

thank you.

Studio Mastashion