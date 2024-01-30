 Skip to content

Aviators update for 30 January 2024

Patch 1.01

Patch 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Aviators!

We are aware of the problems occurring in the game and constantly monitor and fix them.

Patch notes:

  • Reduced build size (approximately by 13GB)
  • Fixed incorrect system requirements
  • Fixed possible resolution issues (If the issue reappears, we will take appropriate action)
  • Added keyboard movement in the main menu
  • Sound levels have been normalized in the entire game
  • Fixed font in Japanese, Chinese, Ukrainian and Russian languages
  • Fixed skipping dialogues in the last cutscene

Thank you for Your support! See you in the skies!

