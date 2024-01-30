Patch 1.01

Greetings, Aviators!
We are aware of the problems occurring in the game and constantly monitor and fix them.
Patch notes:
- Reduced build size (approximately by 13GB)
- Fixed incorrect system requirements
- Fixed possible resolution issues (If the issue reappears, we will take appropriate action)
- Added keyboard movement in the main menu
- Sound levels have been normalized in the entire game
- Fixed font in Japanese, Chinese, Ukrainian and Russian languages
- Fixed skipping dialogues in the last cutscene
Thank you for Your support! See you in the skies!
