Patch 1.01

Greetings, Aviators!



We are aware of the problems occurring in the game and constantly monitor and fix them.

Patch notes:

Reduced build size (approximately by 13GB)

Fixed incorrect system requirements

Fixed possible resolution issues (If the issue reappears, we will take appropriate action)

Added keyboard movement in the main menu

Sound levels have been normalized in the entire game

Fixed font in Japanese, Chinese, Ukrainian and Russian languages

Fixed skipping dialogues in the last cutscene

Thank you for Your support! See you in the skies!