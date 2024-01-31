Underworld Re: Card v0.6.0 Patch

New features

。Added Patch List function.

。Added Card details function for Codex collection.

。UI improvements for selecting characters and outfits.

。Updated maze selection map.

。Can check character information during battle.

。Passing Elite and Overlord will definitely give you a talent.

Functional fix

。Change game title font.

。Added Male's ears and corrected the ear text display problem.

。Added Female's hairstyle component.

。Fixed missing interface for removing cards from the store.

。Now you can go back to the homepage by selecting the maze.

。Repaint the art of most fo Cards.

。Corrected the arts for the female Sentinel, Rogue, and Novice.

。Renamed four base Status.

。Basic talents will not give cards when the hand is full.

New Cards

。Added Double Strength, Double Tenacity, Double Intelligent, and Double Wisdom to the store.

。Added Small Healing Potion, Medium Healing Potion, and Large Healing Potion to the store.

。Added Strength Potion, Tenacity Potion, Intelligent Potion, and Wisdom Potion to the store.

。Added Enchant Potion, Ultra Elixir, and Swift Elixir to the store.

New Talent

。Added Strength Bless, Tenacity Bless, Intelligent Bless, and Wisdom Bless.

。Added Childhood sweetheart.