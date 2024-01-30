UPDATE V1.24

Hotfix for a MAJOR BUG that caused the player to get locked out from all competitions after the first manager proposal in the DLC, this required a heavy rework of the competition and ranking systems in the entire game. We also improved and added new world event content in the DLC. We appreciate the support of the community! Thank you all for your feedback.

Here are the patch notes (1.24.1202):

Rework of the ranking system for all competitions

Fixed major issue with lockout from minor circuit competition in the DLC

Fixed issues with competition events not working correctly in the DLC

Added 30 new world events to DLC

Fixed minor issues with world events not working correctly in the DLC

Fixed minor issues with contract negotiation for managers in the DLC

Fixed minor issues with training not working correctly

Tweaks to balance fame gain and condition gain in the DLC

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!