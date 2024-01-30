Version 2.3.0
(1) Change the damage types of generals' skills: Sun Quan (Fire to Poison), Cao Cao (Cold to Lightning), Xun You (Fire to Poison), Wei Yan (Cold to Poison)
(2) Add generals' skills, Cao Cao: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's lightning resist by 15%, with a maximum decrease of 90%;
(3) Add General Skills, Liu Bei: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's cold resist by 15%, with a maximum decrease of 90%;
(4) Add generals' skills, Sun Quan: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's poison resist by 15%, with a maximum decrease of 90%;
(5) Add generals' skills, Lu Xun: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's fire resist by 15%, with a maximum decrease of 90%;
(6) Add General Skills, Yuan Shao: Cold fury recover + 20
(7) Add generals' skills, Zhang Jiao: Lightning fury recover + 20
(8) Add generals' skills, Xun You: Poison fury recover + 20
(9) Add generals skills, Huang Yueying: Fire fury recover + 20
(10) Adding General Skills, Zhang Liao: Attack fury recover + 20
(11) Add generals skills, Zhou Tai: Defense fury recover + 20
三國符文之語 update for 30 January 2024
