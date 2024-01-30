 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Amarantus update for 30 January 2024

The Amarantus artbook & soundtrack are now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13309942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hurray! The artbook is here!

I've spent months chipping away at this project, and I'm so happy to finally get it out to you.

The Amarantus artbook contains all the comic inserts from the game along with commentary, plus discussions of how some of the game stuff works behind-the-scenes, character discussions + concept art, and other interesting stuff to look at, if you enjoyed Amarantus and/or are interested in the experience of making a game over ten years.

Check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2798270

The soundtrack is now also available on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2651250

And you can now pick up the game PLUS the artbook PLUS the soundtrack, for a 15% discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38079/Amarantus__Game__OST__Artbook/

Thanks for reading!

  • R

P.S. Amarantus was recently shortlisted at the Queer Games Festival and has just been nominated for the Freeplay Narrative Award. We're honoured and proud (the company we're in for the Narrative Award is truly wild), and I hope you are vicariously proud too!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2798270 Depot 2798270
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link