The Amarantus artbook & soundtrack are now available!

Hurray! The artbook is here!

I've spent months chipping away at this project, and I'm so happy to finally get it out to you.

The Amarantus artbook contains all the comic inserts from the game along with commentary, plus discussions of how some of the game stuff works behind-the-scenes, character discussions + concept art, and other interesting stuff to look at, if you enjoyed Amarantus and/or are interested in the experience of making a game over ten years.

Check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2798270

The soundtrack is now also available on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2651250

And you can now pick up the game PLUS the artbook PLUS the soundtrack, for a 15% discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38079/Amarantus__Game__OST__Artbook/

Thanks for reading!

R

P.S. Amarantus was recently shortlisted at the Queer Games Festival and has just been nominated for the Freeplay Narrative Award. We're honoured and proud (the company we're in for the Narrative Award is truly wild), and I hope you are vicariously proud too!