Desecrators update for 30 January 2024

0.9.4c changelist

Build 13309913

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Map cycle order for unexplored portals and points of interest is now ordered according to player proximity
  • Map now considers rooms with death markers as points of interest
  • The latest player death will now automatically create a navigation trail if no other trail is active
  • Fixed Phantasm primary not being sorted correctly in weapon bank
  • Fixed an AI regression that caused some enemies to not dodge attacks
  • Fixed a geometry issue in Ancient Warship

