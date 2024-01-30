- Map cycle order for unexplored portals and points of interest is now ordered according to player proximity
- Map now considers rooms with death markers as points of interest
- The latest player death will now automatically create a navigation trail if no other trail is active
- Fixed Phantasm primary not being sorted correctly in weapon bank
- Fixed an AI regression that caused some enemies to not dodge attacks
- Fixed a geometry issue in Ancient Warship
Desecrators update for 30 January 2024
0.9.4c changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
