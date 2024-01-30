Patch 0.9.3.0 - Main scenario!

This is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) patches so far. But first off, I want to mention briefly: The next bigger patch, will be 100% focused on fixes and improvements, mainly to the UI, adding stuff like scaling and higher-res compatability.

Now, this patch adds the following:

A main campaign in which you will seek answers to the origin of the Dreadstorm, and possibly end it forever. There are a bunch of new features and stuff designed for this campaign and they will not be mentioned here because of spoilers. But any faction will be able to start this campaign.

A new biome: Dreadlands which will slowly spread over your world (optional). Older worlds will be updated to have these.

New enemies, a few related to the main scenario, but also Rock elementals which will spawn randomly in the deepest layer.

Powerful elixirs have been added.

Curses have been added.

New perks.

News weapons: crossbow repeater and slings.

This patch changes the following:

Aiming underground has been much improved.

You can now choose to repair all adjacent buildings.

Blunderbuss now shoots multiple projectiles.

Enhanced game saving speed.

Greatly improved the random-names-generator.

Underground background tiles are much prettier.

Selected units show their healthbar instead of that ambiguous icon.

Characters will no longer sleep in mud.

Grenades now have a reduced attack delay.

Units with poison-arrows perk will still use fire arrows when standing close to a brazier.

Reduced blunt defense for metal armors by 10%, roughly.

Settlers will not die due to old age until after 80, instead of after 70.

Reduced the change of finding animal burrows underground.

This patch fixes the following:

Gets rid of several crashes.

Caravan carts now correctly spawn on the ground.

Clicking on caravan news no longer closes the world menu instantly.

Fixed issues with characters moving to incorrect positions when dropping off items.

Issues related to caravans disappearing when creating a new faction in an existing world.

Music fading now occurs without affecting settings.

Fixed an issue where members of a faction did not react appropriately to a death.

Merchants now properly use the standing banner to "land".

Corrected the behavior of attacking light guardians.

Adjusted melee combat positioning.

Fixed duplication issue when moving a caravan from a different location.

Addressed an issue with locations disappearing from known locations.

Resolved a bug related to trying to find items on the ground.

Fixed an issue where the north/south passages was not generated when a caravan entered a place.

Addressed a bug where thralls were not dying correctly when off-screen.

Braziers, torches and lanterns lit-status is now correclty saved and loaded.

When members of a caravan are leavning the area, risen will not die if siphon-perk-guys leave first.

A bunch of other minor fixes and improvements!

Okay, phew, that's atleast most of it! As always: I am very ready for hot-fixing stuff! I am sure there will be weird edge cases, news bugs and probably some crash. Sorry about those in advance, and let me know so I can fix them ASAP!

A billion thanks for all your support, feedback and kind words! If you like this game, please leave a review and share it to your friends!

Best wishes and all the love! <3

//Mattias