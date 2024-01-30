 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 30 January 2024

Patch 0.9.3.0 - Main scenario!

Patch 0.9.3.0 - Main scenario! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) patches so far. But first off, I want to mention briefly: The next bigger patch, will be 100% focused on fixes and improvements, mainly to the UI, adding stuff like scaling and higher-res compatability.

Now, this patch adds the following:

  • A main campaign in which you will seek answers to the origin of the Dreadstorm, and possibly end it forever. There are a bunch of new features and stuff designed for this campaign and they will not be mentioned here because of spoilers. But any faction will be able to start this campaign.
  • A new biome: Dreadlands which will slowly spread over your world (optional). Older worlds will be updated to have these.
  • New enemies, a few related to the main scenario, but also Rock elementals which will spawn randomly in the deepest layer.
  • Powerful elixirs have been added.
  • Curses have been added.
  • New perks.
  • News weapons: crossbow repeater and slings.

This patch changes the following:

  • Aiming underground has been much improved.
  • You can now choose to repair all adjacent buildings.
  • Blunderbuss now shoots multiple projectiles.
  • Enhanced game saving speed.
  • Greatly improved the random-names-generator.
  • Underground background tiles are much prettier.
  • Selected units show their healthbar instead of that ambiguous icon.
  • Characters will no longer sleep in mud.
  • Grenades now have a reduced attack delay.
  • Units with poison-arrows perk will still use fire arrows when standing close to a brazier.
  • Reduced blunt defense for metal armors by 10%, roughly.
  • Settlers will not die due to old age until after 80, instead of after 70.
  • Reduced the change of finding animal burrows underground.

This patch fixes the following:

  • Gets rid of several crashes.
  • Caravan carts now correctly spawn on the ground.
  • Clicking on caravan news no longer closes the world menu instantly.
  • Fixed issues with characters moving to incorrect positions when dropping off items.
  • Issues related to caravans disappearing when creating a new faction in an existing world.
  • Music fading now occurs without affecting settings.
  • Fixed an issue where members of a faction did not react appropriately to a death.
  • Merchants now properly use the standing banner to "land".
  • Corrected the behavior of attacking light guardians.
  • Adjusted melee combat positioning.
  • Fixed duplication issue when moving a caravan from a different location.
  • Addressed an issue with locations disappearing from known locations.
  • Resolved a bug related to trying to find items on the ground.
  • Fixed an issue where the north/south passages was not generated when a caravan entered a place.
  • Addressed a bug where thralls were not dying correctly when off-screen.
  • Braziers, torches and lanterns lit-status is now correclty saved and loaded.
  • When members of a caravan are leavning the area, risen will not die if siphon-perk-guys leave first.
  • A bunch of other minor fixes and improvements!

Okay, phew, that's atleast most of it! As always: I am very ready for hot-fixing stuff! I am sure there will be weird edge cases, news bugs and probably some crash. Sorry about those in advance, and let me know so I can fix them ASAP!

A billion thanks for all your support, feedback and kind words! If you like this game, please leave a review and share it to your friends!

Best wishes and all the love! <3
//Mattias

