Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.30.2024

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 30, 2024.
Please check the details below:
============================================
[Maintenance Duration]
2024/1/30 22:00 - 1/31 02:00 (PST)
[Maintenance Detail]
- Macro Prevention System Update
- Creator Crew Program Season Start
- New P7 Character Update
- Special Login Bonus
- Squad Challenge Event
- Top Flexer Challenge Event
- Mileage Shop Item List Update
- P5 Genesa Shopping Bag Update
- Ban Ranked Mode 2024 Winter Season
10) Reward Distribution:
- Intensive Kim Update Event
- Street Fashion Collection Payback
- Pet Care Package Event
============================================
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
