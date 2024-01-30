 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 30 January 2024

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.30.2024

Build 13309881 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 30, 2024.

Please check the details below​:​

============================================

[Maintenance Duration]
2024/1/30 22:00 - 1/31 02:00 (PST)

[Maintenance Detail]

  1. Macro Prevention System Update
  2. Creator Crew Program Season Start
  3. New P7 Character Update
  4. Special Login Bonus
  5. Squad Challenge Event
  6. Top Flexer Challenge Event
  7. Mileage Shop Item List Update
  8. P5 Genesa Shopping Bag Update
  9. Ban Ranked Mode 2024 Winter Season
    10) Reward Distribution:
  • Intensive Kim Update Event
  • Street Fashion Collection Payback
  • Pet Care Package Event

============================================

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

