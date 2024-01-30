[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13309817 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 06:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.

<Maintenance Schedule>

January 31st 04:00 - 09:00 (UTC+0)

<Contents>

New Character 'Kallia' Update



New Character 'Kallia' Appears!

Overheat Gauge System allows Kallia to grow stronger the longer the battle goes. Meet Kallia with high mobility through Boosts!

New Chaser Pass (January 31st After Maintenance - April 3rd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))



(1) Chaser Pass Entry



Players can enter Chaser Pass by pressing Chaser Pass found in the right-hand bottom corner of the Main Lobby.

Chaser Pass Mission will be added to the Repeat Mission and will be marked with [Chaser Pass].

There will be Free Chaser Pass and Premium Chaser Pass.

(2) Free Chaser Pass

Players can clear Daily and Weekly Missions to receive Pass EXP to raise Pass Level.

Players can acquire Pass Levels to open rewards. Players can press the Receive button to claim the rewards.



Players can purchase [Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket] to acquire additional Pass EXP equivalent to 1 Level. (Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket Price: 2,000 VP)

(3) Free Chaser Pass Reward

Exclusive Reward: Players can receive [Voidal Chaser] Monster Card. [Voidal Chaser] Monster Card: 772 Special Attack / 0.87% Taint Resistance

Exclusive Reward and Chaser Pass Card Select Box, Special Reinforcement Release Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16), and other various rewards.



[Chaser Pass Card Select Box] will be added. Players can select 1 Solar Chaser or Lunar Chaser Monster Card.

[Solar Chaser] Monster Card: 760 Special Attack / 0.40% Taint Resistance

[Lunar Chaser] Monster Card: 475 Attack / 0.40% Taint Resistance

(4) Premium Pass



Players who purchase [Premium Pass] will receive additional rewards on top of the Free Rewards from the Free Chaser Pass. (Premium Pass Price: 20,000 VP)

Players can clear Daily, Weekly, and Seasonal Mission to receive Pass EXP to raise Pass Level.

[Chaser Pass - Seasonal Mission] can only be cleared 1 time during the Pass Period after purchasing [Premium Pass].

[Premium Pass] will be applied upon purchase and will allow players to receive all rewards up to the Pass Level that the player has reached.

Players can purchase [Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket] to acquire additional Pass EXP equivalent to 1 Level. (Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket Price: 2,000 VP)

(5) Premium Pass Reward



Players can acquire additional Premium Pass Exclusive Rewards.

Exclusive Reward: Players can receive [Voidal Challenger] Monster Card. [Voidal Challenger] Monster Card: 31.50% Critical Damage / 0.43% Taint Resistance



Exclusive Reward: [Infernal Wings Select Box] will be added. Players can use [Infernal Wings Select Box] to acquire Epic Grade Season 7 Upper Armor Ornament Coordi [Infernal Wings] of their choice.

Players can acquire [Raid Dungeon Entry Ticket], [Single Stat Change Support Box], [Berkas' Property Select Scroll] as exclusive rewards.

Players can acquire [Raid Dungeon Entry Ticket], [Single Stat Change Support Box], [Berkas' Property Select Scroll] as exclusive rewards. Players can acquire Another TYPE1 Coordi Outfit Select Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Weapon Select Box, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Chaser Pass: Growing Hero's Title Box, and other various rewards.

(6) Chaser Pass Improvements



Chaser Pass rewards by level for Free/Premium Chaser Pass will be expanded beyond Level 50.

Players will receive [Chaser Pass Repeat Reward Box] by level and will acquire rewards at varied rates from the list of contents.

Players can only purchase and use Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket at below Level 50.

<Event>

Kallia Battle Power Event (January 31st After Maintenance - March 13th Before Maintenance (UTC+0))



Players can receive rewards for reaching certain levels of Battle Power.

Players can reach certain levels of Battle Power to receive Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17), Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Another World Monster Card Box, Star Chaser Monster Card, and other various rewards.

Players can only participate in the event with Kallia.

[Kallia Release Celebration Merch Event]

We will be hosting Merch Event in celebration of Kallia's Release.

Event Period

January 31, 2024 (Wed) - March 13, 2024 (Wed) (UTC+0)

How to Participate

Players who reach 100,000 Battle Power in the Kallia Battle Power Event will receive "Lottery Ticket".



Players who possess Lottery Ticket will automatically be opted in for the event.

We will send Merch Goods through lottery for players who have opted in.

We will be announcing more details regarding the event through a separate announcement.

We look forward to your active participation!

Growing Hero's Event (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

Growing Hero's Attendance Log



Players can acquire login rewards by logging in for 30 minutes daily for 15 days.

Players can acquire Dimensional Chaser Login Box, [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia), and other various rewards.



Dimensional Chaser Login Box contains Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Fusion Coupon, and 100,000 GP Coupon.



[Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box contains Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), and 100,000 GP Coupon.



'Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia)' will be deleted after the event ends.

Growing Hero's Weekly Mission

(1) Week 1 (January 31st After Maintenance - February 6th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Defeat 100 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x10

Defeat 300 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: +30 Bag x1

Defeat 500 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: GP Item Property Scroll x1

(2) Week 2 (February 7th 00:00 - February 13th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Defeat 100 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x10

Defeat 300 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: 1,000,000 GP Coupon x1

Defeat 500 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: GP Item Property Scroll x1

(2) Week 3 (February 14th 00:00 - February 20th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Defeat 100 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x10

Defeat 300 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Premium GC Club (3 Days)

Defeat 500 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: GP Item Property Scroll x1

Seal Breaker Coordi Super Encore Event (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

All Characters Including New Character Kallia

Nutcracker

Dark Rexion

Sirius

Soul Extortion

Starlight Chaser & Guardian



New Year's Day Event



Accumulated Login Event

The time for Accumulated Login Event starts from the Character Selection after selecting the server.

Accumulated Login Event Time may be different from the Login Event Time due to Server Change and Character Change.



(1) Week 1 (February 2nd 00:00 - February 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!

(2) Week 2 (February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Players who login for 540 accumulated minutes will receive Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box, Single Stat Change Support Box, and Single Property Scroll (Lv.85)!

[Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box]: A box that lets players select the Moonlight Village Coordi for the character of their choice.

(3) Week 3 (February 16th 00:00 - February 19th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!

Buff Event

Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)

Players will receive EXP +50% in Dungeons and GP +50% from All Modes during the event period

Excluding Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and Other Certain Dungeons

Excluded Dungeons: Dimensional Chaser, Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets' Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin's Revenge, King Slime Dungeon, Dimension Door, Trial Forest, Trial Tower, Frostland Region, Trivia Region

New Year's Greeting Event

Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)

Send New Year's Greeting to party members!

Players can input /newyeargreeting in chat while in a Waiting Room to send New Year's Greeting.

New Year's Greeting will give a 1 time buff for a dungeon play.

New Year's Greeting Buff: Attack +5% / Defense +5% / Vitality +5%

<Shop>

Time Patrol Seal Breaker Coordi (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

Moonlight Village Coordi Item on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))



Moonlight Village Package

Moonlight Village Coordi Item

Dimensional Package on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))



Dimensional Start Package (Purchase Limit: 1)

Kallia +9 Necklace Select Box

Premium GC Club (7 Days)

Ring of Beefiness (7 Days)

Dimensional Mission Package (Purchase Limit: 1)

Acquire Quicksave Skill (Kallia)

Reduced Quicksave Cost (Kallia)

Thirst for Power (Kallia)

Unleash the Extreme (Kallia)

Job Change Mission (Kallia)

Dimensional Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Seal Breaker Scroll x100

Advanced Rune Summon Chest x10

Dimensional Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x1

GP Item Porperty Scroll x25

Dimensional Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x20

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16) x15

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17) x15

Dimensional All-In-One Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Seal Breaker Scroll x400

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x30

Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x5

GP Item Property Scroll x20

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Improvements to Necklace/Anklet Reinforcement System

Added the function: Consecutive Reinforcement

Players can purchase Gems while in an Accessory Reinforcement pop-up window.

Valentine Reinforcement Chocolate's name and icon will be changed to Valentine Reinforcement Magic Stone.

Pet Balance

Bluebell

Adjusted attack range

Arsen

Adjusted damage

Ordo Squad

Adjusted attack range

Adjusted damage and stun duration

Minue

Adjusted attack range

Clara

Adjusted attack range

Fixed the attack hit box so that monsters will be dragged to Clara

Adjusted damage and stun duration

Rexion

Adjusted attack range

Adjusted damage

Sirius

Adjusted attack range

Adjusted damage

Other Fixes

Changed the order of available list of rewards for Decanee and Ai in Siege of Teroka

Fixed a bug where Decanee and Ai could register multiple GP and Cash Job Missions

Fixed a bug where Asin would lose Taint buff orb while counterattacking with Nimble Style

Fixed a bug where Korean input in-game would not input properly if the game is run in Windows 11

Fixed a bug where Big Head item would have an abnormal display when Zero activates Grandark's Control

Fixed a bug in status display for Titles in Possession

Fixed a bug where Pet Gale disappears in PVP Loading Screen

Fixed a bug where notification sounds are silent for certain monsters in Hungry Pets' Revolt

Fixed a bug where certain letters for certain languages would have an abnormal display in Steam Deck

Fixed the location of item tooltip for Pet Magic Stone window

Fixed the item tooltip quantity display in Available Reward Window for certain dungeons

Fixed the Title in Possession display for the Collection Window under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where certain characters would fall to the floor at the start of Kungji Village

Fixed a bug where Zero would not return to the normal appearance after Grandark's Control has expired under certain circumstances

Improved the icon, name, and tooltip for certain box items crafted with gold coin items

Target Items: Grand Chase Necklace (7 Days) Box, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) (3) Box, Premium Transmutation Scroll (1) Box

Fixed a bug where sometimes Harrier Sataniel's counterattack axe throw attack did no damage

Fixed a bug where entering guild lobby caused a different channel name to go on display instead of the channel name entered under certain circumstances

<List of Items To Be Deleted>

Items to be deleted during maintenance on February 21st (UTC+0)

Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia)

Dimensional Chaser Login Box

[Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box

Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box

Items to be deleted during maintenance on March 13th (UTC+0)

Phantom Phoenix Equipment Select Box

Iron Dragon Outfit Box

Lottery Ticket

We will strive to create the best experience possible.

