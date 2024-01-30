[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.
<Maintenance Schedule>
January 31st 04:00 - 09:00 (UTC+0)
<Contents>
- New Character 'Kallia' Update
- New Character 'Kallia' Appears!
- Overheat Gauge System allows Kallia to grow stronger the longer the battle goes. Meet Kallia with high mobility through Boosts!
- New Chaser Pass (January 31st After Maintenance - April 3rd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
(1) Chaser Pass Entry
- Players can enter Chaser Pass by pressing Chaser Pass found in the right-hand bottom corner of the Main Lobby.
- Chaser Pass Mission will be added to the Repeat Mission and will be marked with [Chaser Pass].
- There will be Free Chaser Pass and Premium Chaser Pass.
(2) Free Chaser Pass
- Players can clear Daily and Weekly Missions to receive Pass EXP to raise Pass Level.
- Players can acquire Pass Levels to open rewards. Players can press the Receive button to claim the rewards.
- Players can purchase [Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket] to acquire additional Pass EXP equivalent to 1 Level. (Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket Price: 2,000 VP)
(3) Free Chaser Pass Reward
- Exclusive Reward: Players can receive [Voidal Chaser] Monster Card. [Voidal Chaser] Monster Card: 772 Special Attack / 0.87% Taint Resistance
- Exclusive Reward and Chaser Pass Card Select Box, Special Reinforcement Release Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16), and other various rewards.
- [Chaser Pass Card Select Box] will be added. Players can select 1 Solar Chaser or Lunar Chaser Monster Card.
- [Solar Chaser] Monster Card: 760 Special Attack / 0.40% Taint Resistance
- [Lunar Chaser] Monster Card: 475 Attack / 0.40% Taint Resistance
(4) Premium Pass
- Players who purchase [Premium Pass] will receive additional rewards on top of the Free Rewards from the Free Chaser Pass. (Premium Pass Price: 20,000 VP)
- Players can clear Daily, Weekly, and Seasonal Mission to receive Pass EXP to raise Pass Level.
- [Chaser Pass - Seasonal Mission] can only be cleared 1 time during the Pass Period after purchasing [Premium Pass].
- [Premium Pass] will be applied upon purchase and will allow players to receive all rewards up to the Pass Level that the player has reached.
- Players can purchase [Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket] to acquire additional Pass EXP equivalent to 1 Level. (Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket Price: 2,000 VP)
(5) Premium Pass Reward
- Players can acquire additional Premium Pass Exclusive Rewards.
- Exclusive Reward: Players can receive [Voidal Challenger] Monster Card. [Voidal Challenger] Monster Card: 31.50% Critical Damage / 0.43% Taint Resistance
- Exclusive Reward: [Infernal Wings Select Box] will be added. Players can use [Infernal Wings Select Box] to acquire Epic Grade Season 7 Upper Armor Ornament Coordi [Infernal Wings] of their choice.
Players can acquire [Raid Dungeon Entry Ticket], [Single Stat Change Support Box], [Berkas' Property Select Scroll] as exclusive rewards.
- Players can acquire Another TYPE1 Coordi Outfit Select Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Weapon Select Box, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Chaser Pass: Growing Hero's Title Box, and other various rewards.
(6) Chaser Pass Improvements
- Chaser Pass rewards by level for Free/Premium Chaser Pass will be expanded beyond Level 50.
- Players will receive [Chaser Pass Repeat Reward Box] by level and will acquire rewards at varied rates from the list of contents.
- Players can only purchase and use Pass Level 1 Increase Ticket at below Level 50.
<Event>
- Kallia Battle Power Event (January 31st After Maintenance - March 13th Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Players can receive rewards for reaching certain levels of Battle Power.
- Players can reach certain levels of Battle Power to receive Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17), Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Another World Monster Card Box, Star Chaser Monster Card, and other various rewards.
- Players can only participate in the event with Kallia.
[Kallia Release Celebration Merch Event]
We will be hosting Merch Event in celebration of Kallia's Release.
Event Period
January 31, 2024 (Wed) - March 13, 2024 (Wed) (UTC+0)
How to Participate
Players who reach 100,000 Battle Power in the Kallia Battle Power Event will receive "Lottery Ticket".
Players who possess Lottery Ticket will automatically be opted in for the event.
We will send Merch Goods through lottery for players who have opted in.
We will be announcing more details regarding the event through a separate announcement.
We look forward to your active participation!
- Growing Hero's Event (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Growing Hero's Attendance Log
- Players can acquire login rewards by logging in for 30 minutes daily for 15 days.
- Players can acquire Dimensional Chaser Login Box, [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia), and other various rewards.
- Dimensional Chaser Login Box contains Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Fusion Coupon, and 100,000 GP Coupon.
- [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box contains Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), and 100,000 GP Coupon.
- 'Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia)' will be deleted after the event ends.
- Growing Hero's Weekly Mission
(1) Week 1 (January 31st After Maintenance - February 6th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Defeat 100 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x10
- Defeat 300 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: +30 Bag x1
- Defeat 500 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: GP Item Property Scroll x1
(2) Week 2 (February 7th 00:00 - February 13th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Defeat 100 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x10
- Defeat 300 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: 1,000,000 GP Coupon x1
- Defeat 500 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: GP Item Property Scroll x1
(2) Week 3 (February 14th 00:00 - February 20th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Defeat 100 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket x10
- Defeat 300 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: Premium GC Club (3 Days)
- Defeat 500 Monsters at Appropriate Level Range: GP Item Property Scroll x1
- Seal Breaker Coordi Super Encore Event (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- All Characters Including New Character Kallia
Nutcracker
-
Dark Rexion
-
Sirius
Soul Extortion
Starlight Chaser & Guardian
- New Year's Day Event
- Accumulated Login Event
- The time for Accumulated Login Event starts from the Character Selection after selecting the server.
- Accumulated Login Event Time may be different from the Login Event Time due to Server Change and Character Change.
(1) Week 1 (February 2nd 00:00 - February 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
(2) Week 2 (February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who login for 540 accumulated minutes will receive Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box, Single Stat Change Support Box, and Single Property Scroll (Lv.85)!
- [Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box]: A box that lets players select the Moonlight Village Coordi for the character of their choice.
(3) Week 3 (February 16th 00:00 - February 19th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
- Buff Event
- Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)
- Players will receive EXP +50% in Dungeons and GP +50% from All Modes during the event period
- Excluding Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and Other Certain Dungeons
- Excluded Dungeons: Dimensional Chaser, Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets' Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin's Revenge, King Slime Dungeon, Dimension Door, Trial Forest, Trial Tower, Frostland Region, Trivia Region
- New Year's Greeting Event
- Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)
- Send New Year's Greeting to party members!
- Players can input /newyeargreeting in chat while in a Waiting Room to send New Year's Greeting.
- New Year's Greeting will give a 1 time buff for a dungeon play.
- New Year's Greeting Buff: Attack +5% / Defense +5% / Vitality +5%
<Shop>
Time Patrol Seal Breaker Coordi (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
-
Moonlight Village Coordi Item on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Moonlight Village Package
- Moonlight Village Coordi Item
- Dimensional Package on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Dimensional Start Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
- Kallia +9 Necklace Select Box
- Premium GC Club (7 Days)
- Ring of Beefiness (7 Days)
- Dimensional Mission Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
- Acquire Quicksave Skill (Kallia)
- Reduced Quicksave Cost (Kallia)
- Thirst for Power (Kallia)
- Unleash the Extreme (Kallia)
- Job Change Mission (Kallia)
- Dimensional Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Seal Breaker Scroll x100
- Advanced Rune Summon Chest x10
- Dimensional Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x1
- GP Item Porperty Scroll x25
- Dimensional Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x20
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16) x15
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17) x15
- Dimensional All-In-One Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Seal Breaker Scroll x400
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x30
- Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x5
- GP Item Property Scroll x20
<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
- Improvements to Necklace/Anklet Reinforcement System
- Added the function: Consecutive Reinforcement
- Players can purchase Gems while in an Accessory Reinforcement pop-up window.
- Valentine Reinforcement Chocolate's name and icon will be changed to Valentine Reinforcement Magic Stone.
- Pet Balance
- Bluebell
- Adjusted attack range
- Arsen
- Adjusted damage
- Ordo Squad
- Adjusted attack range
- Adjusted damage and stun duration
- Minue
- Adjusted attack range
- Clara
- Adjusted attack range
- Fixed the attack hit box so that monsters will be dragged to Clara
- Adjusted damage and stun duration
- Rexion
- Adjusted attack range
- Adjusted damage
- Sirius
- Adjusted attack range
- Adjusted damage
- Other Fixes
- Changed the order of available list of rewards for Decanee and Ai in Siege of Teroka
- Fixed a bug where Decanee and Ai could register multiple GP and Cash Job Missions
- Fixed a bug where Asin would lose Taint buff orb while counterattacking with Nimble Style
- Fixed a bug where Korean input in-game would not input properly if the game is run in Windows 11
- Fixed a bug where Big Head item would have an abnormal display when Zero activates Grandark's Control
- Fixed a bug in status display for Titles in Possession
- Fixed a bug where Pet Gale disappears in PVP Loading Screen
- Fixed a bug where notification sounds are silent for certain monsters in Hungry Pets' Revolt
- Fixed a bug where certain letters for certain languages would have an abnormal display in Steam Deck
- Fixed the location of item tooltip for Pet Magic Stone window
- Fixed the item tooltip quantity display in Available Reward Window for certain dungeons
- Fixed the Title in Possession display for the Collection Window under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where certain characters would fall to the floor at the start of Kungji Village
- Fixed a bug where Zero would not return to the normal appearance after Grandark's Control has expired under certain circumstances
- Improved the icon, name, and tooltip for certain box items crafted with gold coin items
Target Items: Grand Chase Necklace (7 Days) Box, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) (3) Box, Premium Transmutation Scroll (1) Box
- Fixed a bug where sometimes Harrier Sataniel's counterattack axe throw attack did no damage
- Fixed a bug where entering guild lobby caused a different channel name to go on display instead of the channel name entered under certain circumstances
<List of Items To Be Deleted>
- Items to be deleted during maintenance on February 21st (UTC+0)
- Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia)
- Dimensional Chaser Login Box
- [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box
- Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box
- Items to be deleted during maintenance on March 13th (UTC+0)
- Phantom Phoenix Equipment Select Box
- Iron Dragon Outfit Box
- Lottery Ticket
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
