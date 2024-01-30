Recent update

2024.1.30

=> Add new traits to partners, each partner will have their own random traits

=> Enhanced jewelry silver apple. Paradise necklace. Silver orange

=> Added magic low level presence reduction (Animal hair synthesis)

=> Change the reduced MPCOST of Mana presence to restore MP

=> Reduced magic low level presence increase. The MPCOST of the higher order increases

=> Transfer staff overload reduced to 1

2024.1.28

=> Added Magic laser projectile (circuit board synthesis)

=> Make the COST of the spell pay after the chant is completed

=> Lower the Magic Wand Ruby Wand. Emeralds Staff. MPCOST of emeralds staff

=> Lower the magic Hellfire. Dark Magic increase. MPCOST of higher order Star magic

=> Increase the Magic Wall of Fire Book. Exploding arrows. Life sucking. Vacuum explosion. Black hole. Hellfire. High Order star magic. Efficient magic Injection. Magic Injection. The level of precise singing

=> Reduces magic tear. The Book of the Wall of Fire. Hellfire. Understanding enhanced. Dark Magic enhanced. Sacrificial increase. Slow chant. Magic Infusion. High Order magic infusion. Clean increase. Low level slow chant. Precise singing. Singing time for advanced star magic

=> Remove chant time for magic additional chant

=> Remove magic precision chant. The cast of the slow chant is delayed

=> Reduced the Magic Sword of Judgment chant time to 0.4 seconds

2024.1.27

=> Increases the penetration of Magic Spin Flesh nuclei to 999

=> Reduces magic delay elimination. Delay reduction. Simple delay reduction. Activate trigger attach. Hit trigger attach. Delayed chant. Very short delayed chant. MPCOST for short delay chant

=> Added Magic Low Level Penetration Bonus (Bone Refining)

=> Enhanced Magic penetration bonus. High order penetration additional. Emergency delay reduction. Effect of low order emergency delay reduction

=> Increases the base damage of the Magic Hot Beam

=> Increases the effect of the ability Hot Heart

2024.1.24

=> Fixed the time starter. The maid's pocket watch has no CD bug and removes their chant time

=> Fixed a bug where some screen effects did not change after the Angle of view changed

2024.1.22

=> The second type of magic knife sheath was renamed silver knife sheath

=> Enchanted sheath. Bloodthirsty sheath. Paladin Ring removed from Easy mode

=> Strengthened Wind sheath. Dark magic scrolls. Demon scrolls. Gold hand protector. Iron hand protector. Silver hand guard. Bronze hand guard. Adaptive helmet. Overweight shield. With magic knife sheath type 2. Black gold wrist brace effect

2024.1.20

=> The reloading CD of the bagua furnace becomes 0

=> Added map rendering distance Settings in Settings

=> Improved cost of handheld shield type weapons

=> Tombstone shield changed to hand shield

=> Power Glove. Fury Tusk synthesis changed

=> Increased the magic level of high order Star spells

=> Vitality Star. Curse Glove. Blessing gloves. Strength exoskeleton. Restrictor liberator. Wind to leg loop removed from simple mode

=> Strengthened the Wood of Life. Cursed Wood. Energy Feather. High speed exoskeleton. Mechanical shield. Fixed shield. Acid Wood. Life necklace. First aid kit. Sprint sneakers. Lucky gloves. Curse ring. Rage fangs. The effect of the Sorcerer's testimony

2024.1.19

=> Enable mod to import sound

=> Quests will dynamically gain experience based on character level

=> Added zoom function in Settings (shortcut Alt+ mouse wheel)

=> What do I do in added more detailed text description guide 2024.1.18

=> The material diverter can be rotated

=> Add yellow material line (CC store)

=> Add No. 4 Substance diverter (CC Store)

=> Added the synthesis method of Paradise box

=> Make furnace. Seed converter. Brewing barrels. Subatomic replicators can be stacked

=> Make the character point interface can be long pressed point

2024.1.17

=> The damage the player takes from their attacks is halved

=> New Substance diverter (CC store)

=> Increased the probability of the Orb capturing non-Boss monsters to 100%

=> Increased health of pigs and sheep

=> New race Creator God (i.e. creation mode)

=> Removed some self-inflicted wounds from laser type static magic

2024.1.16

=> Magic alchemy table changed to a simpler table form of crafting

=> Burst wand handheld effect changed, load cooldown reduced

=> Barrage surround chant CD reduced

=> Change the wand's number of spells cast at a time (equal to multiple chant spells)

=> Fixed a bug where the passive mark in the wand was not skipped at the end of the wand

=> Optimized Ghost Phantom's claw knife to avoid losing some damage as a result of attacking too fast, and fixed a bug where ghost damage frequency doubled

=> Optimized bat hair clip. The effect of arachnoid hairpin

=> Hellfire. High Order Star Magic Magic chant time shortened

=> Fixed a bug where the Energy Spore barrage in the maze core was too small

=> Fixed a bug where some areas would not brush under non-sunny conditions

=> Sonic Magic damage increased

=> Blood Wand load CD reduced to 1.5

=> Sword of Judgment chant time reduced

=> Fixed a bug where the player icon would be enlarged when the map was closed

=> Optimized the ranking of intellectual skills in the skill tree

=> Improve Swamp monsters. Little bee. Little bee beta. Piranha. Jungle tree spirit. Blight shooter. Cross laser transmitter. Scholar eyeball. Stone guard. Bat. Coal ball ball. Silver bat. Pink Slime. Maggots. Spiders. Self-exploding spiders. Ghost. Little curse tree spirit. Magic ghost. Snowman. Flying dice. Lightning bats. Mechanical worm. Magic book. Acid spider. Blight sniper. Acid Slime. Dark bat. Jellyfish. Rainy Slime. Centipede Elder drop experience points

=> Added entropy-increasing potion and entropy-decreasing potion (Haoji Store)

=> Modified the lurking potion effect, now the player is completely invisible when lurking

=> Improved the task of wanting to eat hot dogs. Sunflower demand. Sandflower demand. Snowflake demand. Tail grass demand. Windmill flower demand. Star grass orders. Clean the shield of heaven. Clean the sword of heaven. We need a vial of recovery medicine. Bat cleanup. Need a vial of magic medicine. Need a return to bed potion. Need a glow potion. Need a quickwalk potion. Demand for coal. Protective potion wholesale. Frost stone used up. We're out of fire stone. We need gel. Want to eat iron. Want to eat copper ingots. Want to eat glass. Snow slime clean. Mineral Slime cleaning. Wholesale of wood. Wholesale of copper ore. Teeth are itchy. A proper molar stick. Demand for cooked meat. Demand for perfumes. Want to try an orange. Need strawberries. Stock raw meat. Stock raw drumsticks. Magic Stone Wholesale. Want to eat bananas. Curse investigation. Mysterious carapace. Acid etched Slime cleaning. Acid resin. Diamond fish! .Fish King! .Want sandfish. Need shark fins. Want snow fish. Need flounder. Need space fish. Need an armored turtle. Need sunfish. Little yellow goldfish need. Need the red loach. Need the blue loach. Need a fish bone. Need a short shark. Need small flying fish. Need skinny carp. Water waste cleanup. Want fries. Want a bed. Need blue and white fat. Grass slime cleanup. I want chicken legs. I want turnip soup. You want to drink lethargy black tea. You need eight apples. Flying gel cleanup. Centipede infestation. Bee cleaning. Potato demand. Pear demand. Tomato demand. Wheat demand. Chili stock. Purple potato demand. Big watermelon purchase. Turnip stock. Potato party. Large wheat orders. Radish wine demand. Experience points given

=> Reduced tech miner. The GCost of the magic miner

=> Improved the workbench. Repair table. Cutting machine. Carbon press. Entrust plate. Recycling machine. Composting machine. Entrust board. Gem copying machine. Dimension box. Alchemy table. Alchemist. Electrician's desk. Encyclopedia. Magic fridge. Magic fishing box. Seed converter. Brewing barrel. Anvil. Enchanted table. Jewelry table.HG heavy industry locker health

=> Raised potatoes. Emeralds. Rubies. Amethyst. Gold ore. Uranium ore. Coal rock. White gold stone. Gold sand block. Rock. Gold mine rock. Iron sand blocks. Iron ore blocks. Silver snow block. Meteorite block. Colorful sand. Colorful Sand special. Olha white Gold block. Dragonstone. Black gold. Exploding spider eggs. Spider eggs. Bone remains. Radiation radish. Radiation barrels. Erosion stumps. Irradiated trees. Tombstones. Sword in stone. Bow in stone. Staff in stone. Science and technology magic desk. Lost Void Book. Optical camo stone. The lone star. The Holy Cross. Life Crystal (building). Life Fruit (building). Endurance Crystal (building) drop experience points

2024.1.15

=> Fixed a bug where the fishing rod fishing power description was incorrect

=> Fixed a bug where the trap box would not trigger the circuit when opened

=> Fixed a bug where the floor was not generated in map generation in the new version

=> Fixed a bug where the new version of map generation did not generate wire lines

=> Improved punching knife. Cut iron sword. Cut steel blade. Ghost Chop. Blade of Mercy. The flame sword. The durability of the meteor sword in frost

=> Increase the Flame sword. Alloy knife. Frost meteor break sword. The correction of the gold knife

=> Increase the screen size of the sword and draw a separate map for the sword

=> Star Magic level reduced to 1

=> Fixed a bug that would spawn Slime at night

=> Increased the base damage of punching

=> More English translations

=> Removed the use cooldown attribute of Magic wand

=> Removed spell cooldown. Load cooling attribute

=> Added magic chant time and changed some magic CDS to chant time

2024.1.14

=> Fixed a bug where the effect of reducing spawning rate on some fishing equipment was not removed

=> Specialized tips will only prompt specific tips when performing specific operations

=> You can enter custom text on the street sign (the material is made of wood in the cutting machine)

=> Fixed the bug of repeatedly loading mods on the initiative to open Creative Workshop

2024.1.13

=> Wooden shoe defense increased

=> Fixed a bug where sorting overflow items did not pop out the backpack

=> Make new players bring their own pair of slippers

=> Added the skill search function of the person information interface

=> Added HG Bank (treasure has a chance to drop)

=> Character information screen will display peace rate (current spawn rate)

=> Fixed a bug where food full energy water had no effect

=> Add red material thread (purchased at CC)