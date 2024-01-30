 Skip to content

Homebrew32 update for 30 January 2024

Bug Fixes / Quality Of Life 1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Language Selector Fixed / Broke due to previous update
  • Visual Mod Box Info Added
  • More points dropped by enemies
  • Boss health adjustments
  • Extra visual aids
  • Bug fixes ext..

