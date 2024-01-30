- Language Selector Fixed / Broke due to previous update
- Visual Mod Box Info Added
- More points dropped by enemies
- Boss health adjustments
- Extra visual aids
- Bug fixes ext..
Homebrew32 update for 30 January 2024
Bug Fixes / Quality Of Life 1.1.0
