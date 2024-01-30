Heroes Wanted 0.9.36 Patch Note

Hello from the Heroes Wanted Team!

Following the previous update, our next update will focus mainly on various monsters and events with gimmicks.

Of course, we are always open to player feedback in order to integrate them to the best of our abilities.

We have made minor adjustments to address a few issues before proceeding with the update.

As a developer, we try our best to be careful and thorough in making decisions. However, there were instances that seemed rushed.

We will do our best to prevent that from happening again.

Thank you for your love and interest for Heroes Wanted.

Thank you.

Changes Made