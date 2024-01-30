 Skip to content

异常情绪回收组 update for 30 January 2024

1.10版本更新

异常情绪回收组 update for 30 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增：
情绪解放“排斥反应”，可以降低指定诅咒出现概率
深入调查增加了提示“刷新为0时也可以刷新，有概率增加警戒值”

修复：
进行了兼容性的修复，容易黑屏的可能在设置里开启兼容性选项（我不确定有用）
修复了可能无法跳过解析情绪体的bug

