New Year Patch #2

A new patch is live, which adds Steam Cloud saving support on PC, as well as some changes to the VR character system which should make things less janky.
There are now proper movement animations for VR players' legs, and VR players can lean over objects in-game to better reach things. I am also experimenting with the IK system to make the toolbelt easier to see, so let me know if you like how it works in the current build.
Climbing axes are now also easier to attach to walls, and I have fixed some previously un-stabbable walls and areas. Below is the full list of bugfixes.
- Implemented steam cloud saving
- Added new VR move animations
- Added ability for VR players to lean over objects to make it easier to reach stuff
- Made climbing axes easier to latch into walls, and fixed some unstabbable areas in missions
- Made VR toolbelt easier to see when looking down
- Changed cosmetics saving to be in the same place as other save info
- Fixed smii7y bug where non VR players could grab the same one handed item with both hands when it is held by a teammate, causing physics glitches
- Fixed highlights disappearing in non VR when entering a MP lobby
- Fixed residents playing alerted animation again for every new player they see after fleeing
- Improved stability of ragdolls maybe
- Fixed vault door always being unlocked
- Fixed hardest locks spawning on easiest difficulty
- Fixed AI getting stuck in a loop in casino office room
- Fixed AI hanging around in the mansion basement forever
- Fixed purchased female cosmetics not saving properly
- Smoothed out jittery movement in multiplayer physics
- Possible fix to stealables teleporting to the center of the map
- Fixed VR climbing axes being able to attach to walls when still on toolbelt if the player releases the trigger after toolbelting them
- Fixed non VR players using a climbing axe while their hands are about to grab onto another climbable, causing the climbable to be unusable after
- Fixed non VR players sometimes seeing phantom watches flying around in multiplayer
- Fixed VR body not appearing on quest until the menu option is toggled again
