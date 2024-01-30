New Year Patch #2

A new patch is live, which adds Steam Cloud saving support on PC, as well as some changes to the VR character system which should make things less janky.

There are now proper movement animations for VR players' legs, and VR players can lean over objects in-game to better reach things. I am also experimenting with the IK system to make the toolbelt easier to see, so let me know if you like how it works in the current build.

Climbing axes are now also easier to attach to walls, and I have fixed some previously un-stabbable walls and areas. Below is the full list of bugfixes.