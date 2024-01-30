- More refinement to enemy hitboxes
- Fixed some button flickering on mouse over in the main menu
- Increased the chance of pinata to drop health and increased the health gained from bunkers
Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 30 January 2024
Update Jan 30
