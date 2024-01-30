 Skip to content

Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 30 January 2024

Update Jan 30

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More refinement to enemy hitboxes
  • Fixed some button flickering on mouse over in the main menu
  • Increased the chance of pinata to drop health and increased the health gained from bunkers

Changed files in this update

