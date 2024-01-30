Bugs, Balance, Misc.

It's been an amazing month since launch. Oh wait, it's only been three days. Doesn't feel that way. The support, encouragement, feedback, and reviews have been wonderful to see. It feels like a strong wind in my sails, pushing me on to make this game everything it can be. This first week post-launch is dedicated to fixing bugs, balancing, and quality of life improvements. Once I feel things are smoothed out, I can get back to the fun stuff: new items, new levels, new enemies, new challenges. Below is a list of post-launch updates. Thanks for everything, Strangers...

Bugs

The “Links of Carnage” item dropping no longer crashes the game

Opening Difficulty 26 door in the River area no longer crashes the game

Small handful of null reference error fixes

Fixed the power move on Cleghorn’s Block

Trading with The Coward now correctly follows the parameters listed

No longer roll in the wrong direction immediately upon entering a room

Chest in The Prison no longer puts the item out of bounds

Forge item info popup now properly shows all item stats

Coins are no longer taken on a failed meld

Closed infinite loop through The Sewers

You can no longer attack and roll while praying

Reloading the game no longer re-rolls items in The Armory

Reloading the game no longer re-rolls the ember in The Forge

Flamejet Staff now calculates burning damage correctly

Melding the Heart of Courage and Ruddy Chain no longer causes a 5,000% increase in health

Merchant’s Boots rarity bonus now shows up in stats correctly

Blessing of the Watcher now applies the correct amount of health

Running out of valid items at a rarity will no longer cause a stack overflow

Moving between nearby triggers no longer hides the upgrade prompt

Power move info now shows Key correctly in info pop

Potion Belt can now be accessed with a controller

Hope, Power, and Health meters can now be viewed with a controller

Items that modify move speed now meld correctly

Balance

Enemy power scaling is more gradual

In the Rat’s Nest, getting to the end of the level will kill all the rats and stop them from spawning

In the Boneyard, enemies will no longer get stuck on the edges of the map

In the Atrium level, waves of enemies don’t spawn as fast

Wo Mur Ran no longer does infinite damage

Draugur Summoners can no longer resurrect each other, and their overall resurrect time is slower

Fewer allies in The Siege room, but they are more powerful, making the fight less confusing

At the Fools Fount, your barrier will no longer absorb the sacrificed health

The Warrior Poet book now generates a lot more power

The Exile and The Innocent are a bit less tanky

Health Globs now heal a % of your health, instead of a flat value

Increase hit box size of Slime enemies

Bomb throwing enemies in the Hornslack Ruins have a much longer wind-up time

Increased difficulty scaling of enemies

Items are now more likely to be Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary

Increased Spinner hitbox size

Remnants (purple guys) in the Ruins are significantly less damaging, and fewer should spawn

Saving the Innocent and the Exile now provides hope

Crown of Arrogance damage lowered

Heart of Courage amulet now scales

Range and damage of Zaba Staff reduced. Reliability of hitbox improved.

Extended final reach of Zaba staff

Cretin Bomb Throwers no longer throw 100 bombs at once and one-shot you

Remnant Protectorate (purple guys with two swords in the Ruins) have a longer wind-up time

Misc.