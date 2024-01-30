Bugs, Balance, Misc.

It's been an amazing month since launch. Oh wait, it's only been three days. Doesn't feel that way. The support, encouragement, feedback, and reviews have been wonderful to see. It feels like a strong wind in my sails, pushing me on to make this game everything it can be. This first week post-launch is dedicated to fixing bugs, balancing, and quality of life improvements. Once I feel things are smoothed out, I can get back to the fun stuff: new items, new levels, new enemies, new challenges. Below is a list of post-launch updates. Thanks for everything, Strangers...
Bugs
- The “Links of Carnage” item dropping no longer crashes the game
- Opening Difficulty 26 door in the River area no longer crashes the game
- Small handful of null reference error fixes
- Fixed the power move on Cleghorn’s Block
- Trading with The Coward now correctly follows the parameters listed
- No longer roll in the wrong direction immediately upon entering a room
- Chest in The Prison no longer puts the item out of bounds
- Forge item info popup now properly shows all item stats
- Coins are no longer taken on a failed meld
- Closed infinite loop through The Sewers
- You can no longer attack and roll while praying
- Reloading the game no longer re-rolls items in The Armory
- Reloading the game no longer re-rolls the ember in The Forge
- Flamejet Staff now calculates burning damage correctly
- Melding the Heart of Courage and Ruddy Chain no longer causes a 5,000% increase in health
- Merchant’s Boots rarity bonus now shows up in stats correctly
- Blessing of the Watcher now applies the correct amount of health
- Running out of valid items at a rarity will no longer cause a stack overflow
- Moving between nearby triggers no longer hides the upgrade prompt
- Power move info now shows Key correctly in info pop
- Potion Belt can now be accessed with a controller
- Hope, Power, and Health meters can now be viewed with a controller
- Items that modify move speed now meld correctly
Balance
- Enemy power scaling is more gradual
- In the Rat’s Nest, getting to the end of the level will kill all the rats and stop them from spawning
- In the Boneyard, enemies will no longer get stuck on the edges of the map
- In the Atrium level, waves of enemies don’t spawn as fast
- Wo Mur Ran no longer does infinite damage
- Draugur Summoners can no longer resurrect each other, and their overall resurrect time is slower
- Fewer allies in The Siege room, but they are more powerful, making the fight less confusing
- At the Fools Fount, your barrier will no longer absorb the sacrificed health
- The Warrior Poet book now generates a lot more power
- The Exile and The Innocent are a bit less tanky
- Health Globs now heal a % of your health, instead of a flat value
- Increase hit box size of Slime enemies
- Bomb throwing enemies in the Hornslack Ruins have a much longer wind-up time
- Increased difficulty scaling of enemies
- Items are now more likely to be Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary
- Increased Spinner hitbox size
- Remnants (purple guys) in the Ruins are significantly less damaging, and fewer should spawn
- Saving the Innocent and the Exile now provides hope
- Crown of Arrogance damage lowered
- Heart of Courage amulet now scales
- Range and damage of Zaba Staff reduced. Reliability of hitbox improved.
- Extended final reach of Zaba staff
- Cretin Bomb Throwers no longer throw 100 bombs at once and one-shot you
- Remnant Protectorate (purple guys with two swords in the Ruins) have a longer wind-up time
Misc.
- Added Joystick/Trigger threshold values to the Usability Options menu
- Updated Beggar’s Hood to provide accurate description
- The Wraith in the Cemetery will only scold you once now, instead of every time you loot the graves
- Gauntlets of Despair now shows the “Despair Gain” in red
- Screenshake option is now only in Usability Options, not Video Options
- Doodads will no longer block the exit of The Foundry
- Contagious Laughter it is now worded more clearly, and shows its stat correctly
- After your first encounter, the Guardian of Arrogance has a much shorter intro
- You can no longer run back to the entrance in the Thieves Den
- When upgrading the Effigy, you no longer automatically use it
- Cutscene in the Cemetery is now slightly quicker
- Added Gameplay section to options menu
- Allow toggling off of feedback reminder
- Bow sounds are much less annoying
- Pyromancer’s Choker stats are more clear now
- Hopestones have been renamed to Crystals of Hope
- You can no longer go collect the goodies in the Rats Nest after completing the level
- Getting an item from praying to The Mother no longer glitches when you have a full inventory
- Fool’s Fount, Test of Arrogance, and Undercroft are worded more clearly
- Health/Power/Hope/Potion popups now appear on top of the inventory
