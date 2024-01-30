Update Jan 29th

There will be another update here 'soon' to fix about a dozen other issues. This one is getting pushed out a little early as we found some critical bugs and needed to get them knocked out.

This update contains some bosses but most of them are still being worked on.

Patch Notes:

Fixed a critical issue where the game could crash if you destroyed an enemy airship with fire magic

Fixed a critical issue where clients would get stuck hearing 'underwater noises'

Fixed an issue on enemy riflemen that stopped their head armor from rendering

Fixed Anna's Shirt (She is no longer shirtless)

Reworked some Item data

Fixed and re-enabled difficulty options in map select

Death zones now just do a ton of damage as opposed to a special death function

UI can no longer show negative HP

Fixed splitscreen location spawn after creating a character

Right click -> Drag with mouse now works in character editor

Fixed editor hair being one off from final selection

Fixed some customizing options not saving if you're playing online as a client

Character on main menu now has correct hair style

You can no longer drop Luna

Change most enemy skeleton models (Still working on skeleton prop models)

Fixed airship control issues

You can no longer dodge while talking

Knights no longer sometimes have invisible guns

Wards can no longer be double tapped

Ammo now goes to max capacity at start of level

Fixed escape button while in map select

Fixed navigation meshes for some level areas

Fixed Morrison's feet clipping in Oceanside

Fixed Luna's navigation being wrong in the prologue

Fixed bottle shaders to use a different setup

Quickslots are no longer off by 1 sometimes

Quickslots show correct number if you replace a slot that previously had multiple consumables

Quickslot 1 no longer sometimes fails to load the item you had saved after level transition

Quickslot element icon should reset/change when swapping items now

Clients joining intro cutscene have camera now

Traveler letter can be picked up by clients

Wall jump for clients fixed

Clients can now hear NPC dialogue correctly

Ice projectiles no longer collide with each other

Wood projectiles no longer collide with each other

Metal magic effects now work on client

Fixed airship music in the border map

Chest opening sound now works on client

Player gunshot sounds now correctly replicate

Swap spell now correctly works for clients

Magic works on rocky snow terrain properly now

Shield knights drop armor debris correctly for clients now

Slimes/Mini-Slimes now have HP bars

Ward 'death' animation is now synced

Rock golems now explode for clients as well

Clients now properly aggro enemies via noise

Clients can now see boss HP bars

Enemies now hit otters much easier

Many small map adjustments and additions

Additions/Changes

Enemy spawn difficulty scales much better now, enemies now have a chance to spawn as a higher tier rather than 'always' spawning as a higher tier.

Added gamepad layout selection option to character editor

Lowered rock magic brightness when you hit it

Massively increased 'eavesdropping' distance for players

You can now keymap Player 1 and Player 2's gamepads in splitscreen (Work in progress)

Added tarby enemies

Added 'wood man'

Added regenerator enemies

Added some bosses

Added Lucid enemies

Enemy fall damage significantly reduced (20x less)

Changed enemies in Cliffside

Vegetation magic now breaks if it inflicts enough damage or if you kick someone into it

Added more dialogue and characters in certain levels

Rifle shot sound distance cut by 50% as it could aggro entire levels