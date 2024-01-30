Update Jan 29th

There will be another update here 'soon' to fix about a dozen other issues. This one is getting pushed out a little early as we found some critical bugs and needed to get them knocked out.
This update contains some bosses but most of them are still being worked on.
Patch Notes:
Fixed a critical issue where the game could crash if you destroyed an enemy airship with fire magic
Fixed a critical issue where clients would get stuck hearing 'underwater noises'
Fixed an issue on enemy riflemen that stopped their head armor from rendering
Fixed Anna's Shirt (She is no longer shirtless)
Reworked some Item data
Fixed and re-enabled difficulty options in map select
Death zones now just do a ton of damage as opposed to a special death function
UI can no longer show negative HP
Fixed splitscreen location spawn after creating a character
Right click -> Drag with mouse now works in character editor
Fixed editor hair being one off from final selection
Fixed some customizing options not saving if you're playing online as a client
Character on main menu now has correct hair style
You can no longer drop Luna
Change most enemy skeleton models (Still working on skeleton prop models)
Fixed airship control issues
You can no longer dodge while talking
Knights no longer sometimes have invisible guns
Wards can no longer be double tapped
Ammo now goes to max capacity at start of level
Fixed escape button while in map select
Fixed navigation meshes for some level areas
Fixed Morrison's feet clipping in Oceanside
Fixed Luna's navigation being wrong in the prologue
Fixed bottle shaders to use a different setup
Quickslots are no longer off by 1 sometimes
Quickslots show correct number if you replace a slot that previously had multiple consumables
Quickslot 1 no longer sometimes fails to load the item you had saved after level transition
Quickslot element icon should reset/change when swapping items now
Clients joining intro cutscene have camera now
Traveler letter can be picked up by clients
Wall jump for clients fixed
Clients can now hear NPC dialogue correctly
Ice projectiles no longer collide with each other
Wood projectiles no longer collide with each other
Metal magic effects now work on client
Fixed airship music in the border map
Chest opening sound now works on client
Player gunshot sounds now correctly replicate
Swap spell now correctly works for clients
Magic works on rocky snow terrain properly now
Shield knights drop armor debris correctly for clients now
Slimes/Mini-Slimes now have HP bars
Ward 'death' animation is now synced
Rock golems now explode for clients as well
Clients now properly aggro enemies via noise
Clients can now see boss HP bars
Enemies now hit otters much easier
Many small map adjustments and additions
Additions/Changes
Enemy spawn difficulty scales much better now, enemies now have a chance to spawn as a higher tier rather than 'always' spawning as a higher tier.
Added gamepad layout selection option to character editor
Lowered rock magic brightness when you hit it
Massively increased 'eavesdropping' distance for players
You can now keymap Player 1 and Player 2's gamepads in splitscreen (Work in progress)
Added tarby enemies
Added 'wood man'
Added regenerator enemies
Added some bosses
Added Lucid enemies
Enemy fall damage significantly reduced (20x less)
Changed enemies in Cliffside
Vegetation magic now breaks if it inflicts enough damage or if you kick someone into it
Added more dialogue and characters in certain levels
Rifle shot sound distance cut by 50% as it could aggro entire levels
