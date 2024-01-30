Update - Month 1

Greetings! It has been a eventful first month for The Slush Force. The next section of the campaign is in active development and will also be available soon.

A list of changes:

--[H1-1] Recruitment screen will now be locked in missions where recruitment is not available.

--[H1-2] Fixed potential unexpected triggering of achievement "Invincible and Legendary"

--[H1-3] Fire support panel text now should fit the screen properly.

--[H1-4] Add buttons to automatically send a selected aircraft to airfield (if it is able to).

--[H1-5] Buttons to automatically send a selected aircraft to airfield should now no longer appear if there is no aircraft in the selected squad.

--[H1-6] Squads with available movement points will now have blinking icons, while those which can no longer move will appear dull in color.

--[H1-7] Steam stats (e.g. artillery and aircraft usage) should now update correctly.

--[H2-1] Soldiers no longer slowly ascend to the heavens if you right click repeatedly during deployment phase.

--[H2-2] Expelled a phantom button from the main menu (previously, the game would crash if you clicked on it).

--[H2-3] Vehicles no longer sometimes descend to perdition if you right click repeatedly during deployment phase.

--[H2-4] Aircraft display should no longer wildly flicker in certain cases.

--[H2-5] Destroying 5 enemy units in one blow should now correctly trigger the appropriate achievement.

--[H2-6] Fixed bug where defeat screen would not trigger in certain missions.

--[H2-7] Decreased difficulty of mission "Cauldron of Fire".

--[H2-8] Game saves should now properly display time of last save.

--[F2-1] Game now autosaves on application exit and on a new mission load. It is hoped this will facilitate gameplay and reduce the impacts of forgetting to frequently save the game.

--[F2-2] Right clicking on an enemy one time will set it as a target, and a second time will also send movement command

--[F2-3] Status of soldiers are now displayed in the weapons screen, clarifying if they are reloading, firing, or if sight line is obstructed.

--[H3-1] Settings are now properly adjusted based on previous selections upon application start.

--[H3-2] Options screen now also better shows the keybindings for the game.

--[H3-3] Options screen can now be accessed during the real-time combat phase.

--[H3-4] Tank cannons should no longer oscillate uncontrollably if you drive too close to an enemy unit.

--[H3-5] Added campaign mission selection in the menu.

--[H3-6] Fixed erroneous loss condition in mission "Red-Eye Flight"

--[H3-7] Fixed resolution error in the options menu

--[F3-1] Added aircraft automatic return to base button