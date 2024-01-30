 Skip to content

逐鹿 update for 30 January 2024

2.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13308839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复迷雾下可能存在的建筑显示问题；
2、修复没有地方修建时屏蔽了建筑按钮的逻辑问题；
3、增加“江海颜色”可以自定义选择绿色还是蓝色的功能；
4、修复“整编”可能存在的顺序问题；
5、取消公元300年结束游戏的限制；

