Fragment's Moonrise V1.2: Nightdrake's Folly

Welcome to V1.2!

In this update, a new area has been designed known as the Nightforest. This is a dark and mysterious new area, coated with invisibility. It is aesthetically wildly different than any other environment thus designed.

And to introduce to the player this new area, I've created a new map: Nightdrake's Folly.

You can access this Map via heading to the Meadow of the Waternymphs, and taking the passageway known as "Pathway to the Nightforest".

So what's in this new environment?

You begin at the entrance to it, and after a small skirmish, are able to take in its mysterious view.

Immediately upon entering the Nightforest, you will be greeted with a cutscene to give additional lore for both the area and for Ulia's backstory.

There exists now a new type of environment object, a tall grass that coats all of your warriors in invisibility. This invisibility will be key for exploring the future segments of the Nightforest, as I have some fairly epic (and likely scary) plans for the next map!

Immediately after the tall grass are a new type of enemy, the Nightchildren. Perceivably weak, their threat does not come from damage but from their utility effects. Especially as we delve into the map after the Folly. Look closely! You can barely make them out, but there is one to the left, and one to the right.

The Nightchildren cast a spell called Emerald Wind, which deals minor damage and blows all of your warriors hit by it backwards with a large gust of wind. I added an effect that spins your units around when they are hit by it, so certainly check it out in-game because this image does not do it justice!

This spell does one thing in particular that will make the next map much more terrifying: it disables your ability to become invisible!

So, with all that talk of the next map, when will that be added?

For V1.3, the next major piece of content added will be the Nightdrake's Grotto. This will contain a reimagining of the original classic Nightdrake, with a twist. This Grotto will be a stealth map, nudging the player to want to stay invisible at all times because of how strong the Nightdrake will be. I want a new boss added to the game that has the feeling of only being defeat-able later in the game, and that's what the Nightdrake will be. You'll need to stealth through the area, because once the Nightdrake finds you, you'll be dead in an instant! And if you encounter some Emerald Wind while trying to escape from the Nightdrake, there will be no escape.

There were some minor improvements to the game that are being added in V1.2 as well. The first is a new visual effect for the Rooted status ailment. I want all effects to be as visual as possible, to not lose things in the UI like in Classic, and Rooted was one status effect that did not have a visual effect yet. I fixed some major saving issues with the Passageways. Lastly, I fixed some issue with the enemy dodging mechanisms.

Thanks for checking out Fragment's Moonrise! I hope you enjoy V1.2!