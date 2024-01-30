v6.2 - Accessibility & Dark Lord Boss Fight

It can be a bit daunting trying to keep track of all of HLH's systems. To remedy that, HLH v6.2 introduces real-time suggestions on what you can do to power up your squad to their full potential. From the main menu and in battle, the new Call Proxy option will show you a list of recommendations based on your current progress.

Additionally, you can see an estimate of how prepared you are to take on the Dark Lord.

This follows a recent update which added in the Dark Lord boss fight. He's tough to beat, but if you somehow manage to take him down you'll unlock him as a playable character.

With all the recent planned changes complete, including HLH tower, sidequests, the Dark Lord fight, and more, I'm even more able to work on new features, big or small. I'm having fun working on this game and want to keep making it better, so drop your suggestions here or in the discussions, I'm all ears!