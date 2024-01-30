1.29.24 "Checkpoint" Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13308353 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

The “checkpoint” update is now live! Each level now features multiple checkpoints – one after the first section and one just prior to boss sections. This should significantly help level progression for those stuck.

A few additional fixes:

Corrected a boss targeting glitch found in Level 8 and Level 10. Boss projectiles in those rooms would previously target the player with an incorrect vector.

Similar to the boss targeting glitch, corrected an enemy targeting glitch for Killbot enemies once the player is spotted. Killbot projectiles have reduced speed.

Level 5 boss projectile colors changed while in blue vulnerable state.

Level 5 boss collision issue fixed on rear wall

Level 9 boss explosion sound effect glitch fixed - sound no longer repeats on endless loop.

Level 9 boss movement speed decreased slightly.

Level 10 boss glitch in which the defeated boss collides and sticks to player is fixed.

G.H.O.S.T. meter depletion adjusted slightly based on additional player feedback. The new depletion rate is now between the launch rate and previous patch rate.

Gamepad support is next on the docket...stay tuned.

-Burn Below