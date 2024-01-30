Update #64: Steam Demo + Mac OS Support

Hello everyone -- I hope you’re all enjoying 2.0!

Today marks the start of our commitment to the future of Vault of the Void! We’re well underway right now with mobile testing, and all is going very well. We’ve also started on some prototypes for the next class, and a special ingame event to come soon -- can’t wait to share more on that!

MacOS Support!

However, I’m pleased today to announce that Vault of the Void is available on Mac! You can now enjoy playing Vault on your Mac, and also have full access to Steam Cloud Save! So far reports have been good, but there are a few technical things we’re trying to work through. Firstly, I'm happy to say we got Retina display support working! However we still have an annoying issue where, on MacBooks with the notch, we currently can’t detect this, and therefore full screen gets pushed down a little. We are doing what we can to resolve this, but window mode works perfectly fine for now.

Also, we’re looking into alternatives for the fact that some users have CTRL + Left click setup as their touchpad “right click”, alongside some improvements to touchpad in general, to avoid cards getting “stuck”. We’ll continue to improve and progress things on this front over the next few weeks. Until then, please feel free to reach out on the Discord or Steam Forums if you encounter any issues!

Demo Version

Also in big news today, Vault of the Void now has a FREE to play Demo version available. If you’ve ever been interested in trying Vault, or perhaps have a friend that would like to try Vault but hasn’t, this could be for them!

I wanted to err on the side of being more generous with the Demo -- for that reason, the Demo version allows you to play the Hidden (the first class), as MUCH AS YOU LIKE! That's right, you’re free to climb all the way to I+50 if you like with the Hidden, no catch! To play the other classes, purchase cosmetics, play Daily Draft or Challenge Coins, you’ll need to own the full version however. I hope that feels fair for a Demo, and you’ll be able to continue your progress when you upgrade to the full version!

Some more exciting news hopefully coming later this week, then stay tuned for more content and updates as we carry on this awesome year of updates for Vault of the Void!

Thank you everyone!

All for now,