富甲天下W update for 30 January 2024

2024/01/29 更新：娘子軍登場

Build 13308263

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. 「娘子軍令」在商城上架，購買即可啟用黃月英、孫尚香、大喬、小喬、甄宓、貂嬋、蔡文姬、司馬凝香！

  2. 三個陣營各有專屬的兩名娘子軍，各種戰鬥開始時，一級以上的專屬娘子軍可直接登場，不用點數也不佔名額！

  3. 商城開放「元寶專區」。

