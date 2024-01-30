-
「娘子軍令」在商城上架，購買即可啟用黃月英、孫尚香、大喬、小喬、甄宓、貂嬋、蔡文姬、司馬凝香！
-
三個陣營各有專屬的兩名娘子軍，各種戰鬥開始時，一級以上的專屬娘子軍可直接登場，不用點數也不佔名額！
-
商城開放「元寶專區」。
富甲天下W update for 30 January 2024
2024/01/29 更新：娘子軍登場
Changed files in this update