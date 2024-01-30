-Fixed bug that crashed the game when selling an equipment then a consumable.
-Fixed 2 Old Achievements that weren't working as intended.
-4 New Achievements.
The Abyss Within update for 30 January 2024
Version 1.12 - Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
