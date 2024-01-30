 Skip to content

失踪 - タケシ、お前の言う通りだった。あの廃村はヤバすぎる。 update for 30 January 2024

2024/01/30 Fix bugs related to game progression

Fixed two depressions that would make it impossible to move if stuck.
・Near a gas vent
・Near a fence near a vending machine

