虚构未来 update for 30 January 2024

1.30 -【 Small Patch Collection Update 】

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed environmental sound residues in the Eastern suburbs of old town in Serbia and the Serbian wilderness highlands between moving in a specific area.
  2. Fixed an issue with a map event loop after completing the DLC.
  3. Part of the text has been amended.
  4. Fixed several block errors in Isabel Castle.
  5. Fixed 2 bugs in Sunset Temple.
  6. Adjustments were made to an area of the Elk Temple.

