- Fixed environmental sound residues in the Eastern suburbs of old town in Serbia and the Serbian wilderness highlands between moving in a specific area.
- Fixed an issue with a map event loop after completing the DLC.
- Part of the text has been amended.
- Fixed several block errors in Isabel Castle.
- Fixed 2 bugs in Sunset Temple.
- Adjustments were made to an area of the Elk Temple.
虚构未来 update for 30 January 2024
1.30 -【 Small Patch Collection Update 】
Patchnotes via Steam Community
