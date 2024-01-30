2.3.0 Release Candidate 1

Added German Localization

I had intended to get the "pre-powerup" images working for this build, but with the good and bad powerups being split now it's going to have to wait until 2.4.0.

Table Ball 2.3.0.0 30012024 Release Candidate

=== Additions ===

Means we don't have to manually add new skins to each scene

These can be considered "reserved" skin slots

Game now warns you if you've run out of pings

All skins can now change ingame audio, they can have custom music and custom hit sounds

Added 3 new powerups (Do not work if "old powerups system" is enabled, this toggle will be removed in the future)

There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a second powerup can trigger

Current languages are English, French, Swedish, Spanish and German

The entire game is localised, if any strings are not localised please let us know

Various parts of the game are now localised

Can be toggled on with Control+F11 (Information can be toggled on with Control+F10)

We now use a plugin called "Graphy"

Be sure to add Skin Pack 1 and Skin Pack 2 to your Steam wishlist

Will be for the eventual Skin Pack DLC's

Added backend code for the Skin Packs system

All new UI

Four new ball skins

Available within the settings menu in ALL scenes

=== Changes ===

Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.

Updated how the game checks for Steam

Submenus can now be exited by pressing the back button Circle on PS, B on Xbox

The background in all scenes now moves

Removed the controls menu from all scenes

Skins with a price value of 0 are now unlocked on launch

Background work for the Complete Collection code

Even though the complete collection was delisted on itch, we're still cleaning up and fixing the code for it

Updated the store manager and skinInShop manager

Game audio now changes when specific skins are applied

Can be disabled by disabling Easter Eggs in the settings menu

Remade the "emotions" ball skin pack

Renamed all Game Modes

Advanced -> Table Ball

Continuous -> Endless

Survival -> Space Game

Disabled old debug information

Due to issues with the touch input in the game, we've disabled the ability to use it

Heavily considering fully removing it

Updated achievements

Changed names and descriptions

Updated most of their icons (should be more consistant)

Unhid quite a few (We've decided that ones you work your way upto, ones for using game modes, and easy to get ones, should not be hidden)

Consolidated the save/load options into their own menu

This is the first part of eventually making multiple save files

Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu

Hid Beta powerups toggle