2.3.0 Release Candidate 1

Added German Localization
- Using Google Translate right now
Removed ALL code relating to the old powerups system
I had intended to get the "pre-powerup" images working for this build, but with the good and bad powerups being split now it's going to have to wait until 2.4.0.
Full Changelog
Table Ball 2.3.0.0 30012024 Release Candidate
=== Additions ===
-
Control reconfiguration
-
Available within the settings menu in ALL scenes
-
Four new ball skins
-
Glitched
-
SD
-
Salus
-
Tes
-
All new UI
-
Added backend code for the Skin Packs system
-
Will be for the eventual Skin Pack DLC's
-
Be sure to add Skin Pack 1 and Skin Pack 2 to your Steam wishlist
-
Added new Debug Information Plugin
-
We now use a plugin called "Graphy"
-
Can be toggled on with Control+F11 (Information can be toggled on with Control+F10)
-
Various parts of the game are now localised
-
The entire game is localised, if any strings are not localised please let us know
-
Current languages are English, French, Swedish, Spanish and German
-
Completely remade the powerups system
-
There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a second powerup can trigger
-
Added 3 new powerups (Do not work if "old powerups system" is enabled, this toggle will be removed in the future)
-
Score+
-
Score++
-
Double Bumper
-
Added skin audio
-
All skins can now change ingame audio, they can have custom music and custom hit sounds
-
Game now warns you if you've run out of pings
-
Added about 20 "dummy" skins
-
These can be considered "reserved" skin slots
-
Means we don't have to manually add new skins to each scene
=== Changes ===
-
Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.
-
Updated how the game checks for Steam
-
Submenus can now be exited by pressing the back button Circle on PS, B on Xbox
-
The background in all scenes now moves
-
Removed the controls menu from all scenes
-
Skins with a price value of 0 are now unlocked on launch
-
Background work for the Complete Collection code
-
Even though the complete collection was delisted on itch, we're still cleaning up and fixing the code for it
-
Updated the store manager and skinInShop manager
-
Game audio now changes when specific skins are applied
-
Can be disabled by disabling Easter Eggs in the settings menu
-
Remade the "emotions" ball skin pack
-
Renamed all Game Modes
-
Advanced -> Table Ball
-
Continuous -> Endless
-
Survival -> Space Game
-
Disabled old debug information
-
Due to issues with the touch input in the game, we've disabled the ability to use it
-
Heavily considering fully removing it
-
Updated achievements
-
Changed names and descriptions
-
Updated most of their icons (should be more consistant)
-
Unhid quite a few (We've decided that ones you work your way upto, ones for using game modes, and easy to get ones, should not be hidden)
-
Consolidated the save/load options into their own menu
-
This is the first part of eventually making multiple save files
-
Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu
-
Hid Beta powerups toggle
-
Disabled all unfinished settings
=== Bug Fixes ===
-
Fixed Steam Deck issues
-
Finally fixed "bumpers and ball invisible on main menu"
-
Finally fixed "main menu game not running"
-
Fixed "Skin applied on entitlement check"
-
This means that when going through the skins menu, you should no longer have random skins applied
-
Fixed an issue where some paid skins were automatically purchased
-
Fullscreen Mode cannot be toggled in some scenes
-
Colours System can be reenabled when Steam is unavailable
-
Skins System is disabled when Steam is unavailable
-
Fixed an issue where some skins would be unavailable in some scenes
=== IMPORTANT ===
Dropped support for 32-bit systems
- Robin
Changed files in this update