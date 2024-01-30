 Skip to content

Relic Odyssey: Ruins Of Xantao update for 30 January 2024

Hotfix for drilling getting stuck and main menu input issue

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

This build has 2 very small fixes regarding the drilling rig getting stuck, and the issue going back to the main menu, unable to interact with the UI.

Rest is still very solid!

Thank you!

Richard.

