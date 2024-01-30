Patch v1.072 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13308071 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 05:46:07 UTC by Wendy

No more missing gamepads... No more, I sayeth.

Added a missing screenshot for Huntress's Mission completion screen.

Gamepad support - The system that checked for the gamepads has been adjusted. This should likely resolve the issue where the gamepad wouldn't be properly recognized on Windows (if it's an obscure one) or Linux, where it's just Linux. In addition, this corrects "Show inputs on Screen" option, to show gamepad inputs where expected. Thanks AlmostAGhost for a good pointer for this one.

General - Fixed an issue where Boss 02 (DJ) would get stunned in the special attack, causing it to shoot through the glass.

General - Gameplay - "Active" camera is now active by default. This only applies to fresh launches of the game, it wouldn't affect your current settings.

General - UI - When pressing Save & Exit, you will now also be asked to confirm if you want to do it. This is done for gamepad users to prevent accidental exits from the game.

Graphics - Allowed users to pick resolutions for 16:10 and other ultrawides. This previously was disabled as it was using a bit of a purchased asset code.

Settings - Graphics - Fixed an overlap of resolutions table, it crossed over to the FSR buttons before.

Known issues -

See trello.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE