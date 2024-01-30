 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

How To Hack In? update for 30 January 2024

Update 30/01/2024 - Version 0.2.10

Share · View all patches · Build 13307849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: emails and emails notification will no longer be received when network is disconnected
  • Fixed: French translation on memory/cpu widget is no longer truncated
  • Changed: Memory/Cpu widget slightly smaller (also remember that you can always disable the widget, as there is redundant info on the taskbar)
  • Changed: small balance change on detection rate (the longer you are connected, the higher chance to get spotted + small probability rate increases)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1199831 Depot 1199831
  • Loading history…
Depot 1199832 Depot 1199832
  • Loading history…
Depot 1199834 Depot 1199834
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link