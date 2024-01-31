DevBlog 41: Update 2.0

Greetings Commanders,

It is our great pleasure in this update to introduce you to new commanders, units, and a brand new cooperative mission: Operation Scarlet City!

But, wait there’s more, this update is also packed with new features which include a Card Progress System, Game Speed Options, and last, but definitely not least, and offline Game improvements.

Our most requested feature, Offline A.I. Skirmish Mode is now here too!

This single-player mode play, with and against A.I. allows you to improve your skills, without the distraction of other players distracting. Take to the battlefield at your own pace!

Thank you for all your continued support & we wish you the best start to 2024.

Let’s dive into the details!



Creed (Global Risk)





Architect (New Horizon)





As you can see, each comes with new special abilities for you to hone your strats and dominate the battlefield with.



Hydra (New Horizon)





Bumble Bee (Black List)









Rebel Black List forces control a Titan mech that’s protected by an invulnerable shield. Secure control over the five pylons on the map to shut down the Titan’s impenetrable defences. Destroy it and save the city from destruction!



Offline AI Skirmish mode

By far our most requested feature is now here. Try out the new Offline A.I. Skirmish mode! Battle against A.I. in Standard Versus, Payload and Battlelines. Other players cannot join these lobbies, so it is the perfect place to hone your skills at your own pace.

Offline Play & Saving

Offline play and saving has been improved. As well as A.I. Skirmish, you can now play Campaign offline with your progression saved and carrying over when you next connect online!

Card Progression System

Show off your favorite units and commanders with the new Card Progression System! Simply play Crossfire: Legion, any mode or mission, to gain experience which can be used to unlock new card frames, avatar portraits, brand new Commander artworks and more!

All of this is accessible on the Army screen. Select a unit or commander and start levelling them up!

Game Speed Option

Game speed can now be changed in Campaign and Custom Games. This allows you to now tune the pace of battle to your mood and growing skill level.



General Fixes

Refresh rate setting now displays in correct order.

Med Pack ability can be cast anywhere on the Battlelines map.

Unit and Building Fixes

The Fire Ant no longer attacks units past its maximum range.

The Imperator can now use the Attack Ground command.

Map Fixes

Building grid visuals have been fixed on the Badlands map.

Visual issues around ramps on the Domination map have been improved.

All this means now is the perfect time to join the fray.

Remember, if you are still Crossfire curious you can try our:



Single-player Content

Campaign Act 1: Missions 1, 2 and 3 which will introduce you to our world and the beginnings of Black Lists story

Skirmish vs. A.I on all multiplayer maps for all your comp/A.I smashing desires with all factions and commanders being available to fight against

Multi-player content

Standard PvP Mode on all multiplayer maps, for head to head player combat

COOP skirmish, to set up custom games with your friends

Battlelines mode, to smash armies together with a total focus on their macro-management

Commander Cardinal, his special abilities and a set loadout of units for you to master You’ll notice the demo exists in a separate server space aside from the main game to give new commanders a taste of this RTS before purchasing and diving into the main game with our veterans.



For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:

https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf

Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.



We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

This update represents a large improvement in the players experience and we can only continue to thank our dedicated players for helping us drive these changes into being. Of course, we will continue to monitor your feedback, and be excited for the continued progress the game makes as it evolves with its commanders.