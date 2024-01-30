 Skip to content

Sail update for 30 January 2024

Update 1.15.1 - BACK ONLINE

Update 1.15.1 - BACK ONLINE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sail is Back online for steam players!!!

If you are missing any star coins, cosmetics, gold or levels please reach out to support@redteam.games to get them back.

