Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where you could join in game Hunted matches.
- Fixed an issue where the asylum floor as well as other non interactable models could be glowing.
- Fixed an issue where voicechat could be jittery for some players and should now work perfectly.
- Fixed an issue where the Hunted AI could have gotten stuck on knocked players.
- Fixed an issue where a lot of trees may get unloaded on lower settings.
- Fixed an issue where notes would be highlighted with the old system.
Optimization:
- Enabled culling on trees.
Improvements:
- Turned down the intensity of the height fog to increase the visibility.
- Player collision is now disabled.
- Increased the voicechat volume.
Changed files in this update