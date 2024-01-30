 Skip to content

Surrounded update for 30 January 2024

V0.8.2

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where you could join in game Hunted matches.
  • Fixed an issue where the asylum floor as well as other non interactable models could be glowing.
  • Fixed an issue where voicechat could be jittery for some players and should now work perfectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Hunted AI could have gotten stuck on knocked players.
  • Fixed an issue where a lot of trees may get unloaded on lower settings.
  • Fixed an issue where notes would be highlighted with the old system.

Optimization:

  • Enabled culling on trees.

Improvements:

  • Turned down the intensity of the height fog to increase the visibility.
  • Player collision is now disabled.
  • Increased the voicechat volume.

