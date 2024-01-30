 Skip to content

CipherCraft: Cyber Guardian Introduction update for 30 January 2024

Hotfix 1.1

30 January 2024

Hi everyone!
This hotfix is a little smaller but fixes important things in the game:

  • bug fixes in Active Server (especially in Russian)
  • fixed the problem with the failure to exit the computer
  • inventory hiding mechanics improved
  • fixed potential blockers in the UI
  • fixed the tutorial after saving the Active Server mission
  • fixed labels when holding something in hand
  • added saving tools in workstation (temperature etc.)
  • fixed typos in English translation

Thank you for your feedback, without it, finding some bugs would be very hard!

CipherCraft Team

