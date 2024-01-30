Hotfix 1.1

Hi everyone!
This hotfix is a little smaller but fixes important things in the game:
- bug fixes in Active Server (especially in Russian)
- fixed the problem with the failure to exit the computer
- inventory hiding mechanics improved
- fixed potential blockers in the UI
- fixed the tutorial after saving the Active Server mission
- fixed labels when holding something in hand
- added saving tools in workstation (temperature etc.)
- fixed typos in English translation
Thank you for your feedback, without it, finding some bugs would be very hard!
CipherCraft Team
Changed files in this update