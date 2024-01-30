Hotfix 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13307690 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 02:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

This hotfix is a little smaller but fixes important things in the game:

bug fixes in Active Server (especially in Russian)

fixed the problem with the failure to exit the computer

inventory hiding mechanics improved

fixed potential blockers in the UI

fixed the tutorial after saving the Active Server mission

fixed labels when holding something in hand

added saving tools in workstation (temperature etc.)

fixed typos in English translation

Thank you for your feedback, without it, finding some bugs would be very hard!

CipherCraft Team