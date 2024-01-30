 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Akumi Wars Playtest update for 30 January 2024

Akumi Wars 0.0.17 PlayTest Build

Share · View all patches · Build 13307686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:
• Voices volume slider now affects videos
• Fixed visual bug with victory screen and return to title screen function

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012711 Depot 2012711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link