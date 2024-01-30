version 0.9.4.9 'Roil'

Thank you for walking this path, everyone, truly enjoying it. There are a bunch of reworks and strange things added here, want to see how it plays out. More and more lore is beginning to emerge - it's getting put in that empty space in the feat descriptions, so it's unlockable - there are a few entries now, for stuff like Victory, Path of Fire and Champion, but I want to try and push through and have them all done in the next update, just to universalize the vibe

General

started adding lore into the feats screen

changed tower walls / desert ruin / obelisk to be more detailed / consistent astrolith

introduced "single-handing" and "unencumbered" as conditions on some abilities

sped up start option unlocks by 20%

armor and block are now minimum 25% effective, even if resists are less than 0

Powers

Plague spread potentially fixed, the target should now attempt to apply it to adjacent allies

Mark now only increase physical damage by 10% per stack

Mubarizun now works with single-handing (two fists)

Projection now targets 1 enemy, but repeat per skill level

Necromancy damage now triggers on ally attack

Unstable Thirst changed to Roil, no longer increases damage taken, now also applies 5 * level inflame and deals 15 fire damage to self on hit

Amplify Pain reduced to 5 damage, repeats self-damage with blood

Slime reworked as Acidify, now increases fire / poison damage = target's corrosion stacks, applies 10 corrosion to 1 enemy at 3 range on summon, repeats per skill level

Plaguedrinking reworked to Plague Chant, now applies 3 * skill level Plague to all enemies on prayer / game turn

Channel Death reworked as Grave Chant, still summons Cadaver on kill, now deals death AND ice damage to self and in radius, on prayer / game turn (not stand still, and yeah death is lacking a "stand still" option now, want to think about it)

Astrohunting now first deals lightning damage, then repeats with astral

Electromancy now correctly applies charge on prayer

Hemogoblin reworked as Blood Familiar, now summons on entrance / divine intervention and works like red dragon, heals all allies and gains hit when you apply bleed / deal self-damage, sprite reworked

Electromancy now adds 5 speed

Gore Cleave now adds 50 Hit, 2 Speed

Prestige

Mindpiercer reworked to Mindhunter, bleed removed, now gains repulsion on step = DEX, psychic damage is redealt as blood damage based on the target's max life, increased if you are unencumbered

Mind Knight now gains Repulsion on being attacked at any range, stacks applied = STR

Void Mage renamed as Inuqqa, now deals 25 death damage to all enemies on on kill, if unencumbered

Oozemancer reworked, Oozes now gain revenge instead of familiar, poison damage removed, summon an Ooze on enemy death / game turn, all Oozes attack when you attack

Berserker now also deals self-damage on kill

Dreamer now applies 5 dream on stand still, no longer applies it to attackers

Dream now deals 10 Ice / Psychic damage to the closest enemy on game turn, per stack

Items

Added Emerald Eye, counts as a bare fist, ranged poison, on dealing poison damage apply 2 blind

Added Daruq, horned helm, on apply freeze apply doom = freeze stacks

Robe of gore now also triggers on self-damage

Crimson Helm damage fixed

Jade helm damage bonus fixed

Divine Axe reflavored as Bull Axe, now provides 200 hit per point of encumbrance

Agra Axe now requires 2-handing

Enemies

New abilities added to some enemies

Revenge now correctly triggers only on allies of the dying unit

Projective Aura, deal delayed Hit damage to adjacent tiles on attack

Projective Retort, deal delayed Hit damage to attacker's tile when attacked

Exult, on kill deal damage based on 10% Hit to all enemies in a 2 tile range

Spite (on hobgoblin) now increases damage by 100%

Bugbear reflavored as Obar

Green Demon sprite reworked

General tweaks with enemy abilities, Revenge removed from Ferods and Ice Wasps, put on others

and some other small tweaks, typos, other fixes