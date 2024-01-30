 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 30 January 2024

version 0.9.4.9 'Roil'

Share · View all patches · Build 13307565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for walking this path, everyone, truly enjoying it. There are a bunch of reworks and strange things added here, want to see how it plays out. More and more lore is beginning to emerge - it's getting put in that empty space in the feat descriptions, so it's unlockable - there are a few entries now, for stuff like Victory, Path of Fire and Champion, but I want to try and push through and have them all done in the next update, just to universalize the vibe

General

  • started adding lore into the feats screen
  • changed tower walls / desert ruin / obelisk to be more detailed / consistent astrolith
  • introduced "single-handing" and "unencumbered" as conditions on some abilities
  • sped up start option unlocks by 20%
  • armor and block are now minimum 25% effective, even if resists are less than 0

Powers

  • Plague spread potentially fixed, the target should now attempt to apply it to adjacent allies
  • Mark now only increase physical damage by 10% per stack
  • Mubarizun now works with single-handing (two fists)
  • Projection now targets 1 enemy, but repeat per skill level
  • Necromancy damage now triggers on ally attack
  • Unstable Thirst changed to Roil, no longer increases damage taken, now also applies 5 * level inflame and deals 15 fire damage to self on hit
  • Amplify Pain reduced to 5 damage, repeats self-damage with blood
  • Slime reworked as Acidify, now increases fire / poison damage = target's corrosion stacks, applies 10 corrosion to 1 enemy at 3 range on summon, repeats per skill level
  • Plaguedrinking reworked to Plague Chant, now applies 3 * skill level Plague to all enemies on prayer / game turn
  • Channel Death reworked as Grave Chant, still summons Cadaver on kill, now deals death AND ice damage to self and in radius, on prayer / game turn (not stand still, and yeah death is lacking a "stand still" option now, want to think about it)
  • Astrohunting now first deals lightning damage, then repeats with astral
  • Electromancy now correctly applies charge on prayer
  • Hemogoblin reworked as Blood Familiar, now summons on entrance / divine intervention and works like red dragon, heals all allies and gains hit when you apply bleed / deal self-damage, sprite reworked
  • Electromancy now adds 5 speed
  • Gore Cleave now adds 50 Hit, 2 Speed

Prestige

  • Mindpiercer reworked to Mindhunter, bleed removed, now gains repulsion on step = DEX, psychic damage is redealt as blood damage based on the target's max life, increased if you are unencumbered
  • Mind Knight now gains Repulsion on being attacked at any range, stacks applied = STR
  • Void Mage renamed as Inuqqa, now deals 25 death damage to all enemies on on kill, if unencumbered
  • Oozemancer reworked, Oozes now gain revenge instead of familiar, poison damage removed, summon an Ooze on enemy death / game turn, all Oozes attack when you attack
  • Berserker now also deals self-damage on kill
  • Dreamer now applies 5 dream on stand still, no longer applies it to attackers
  • Dream now deals 10 Ice / Psychic damage to the closest enemy on game turn, per stack

Items

  • Added Emerald Eye, counts as a bare fist, ranged poison, on dealing poison damage apply 2 blind
  • Added Daruq, horned helm, on apply freeze apply doom = freeze stacks
  • Robe of gore now also triggers on self-damage
  • Crimson Helm damage fixed
  • Jade helm damage bonus fixed
  • Divine Axe reflavored as Bull Axe, now provides 200 hit per point of encumbrance
  • Agra Axe now requires 2-handing

Enemies

  • New abilities added to some enemies
  • Revenge now correctly triggers only on allies of the dying unit
  • Projective Aura, deal delayed Hit damage to adjacent tiles on attack
  • Projective Retort, deal delayed Hit damage to attacker's tile when attacked
  • Exult, on kill deal damage based on 10% Hit to all enemies in a 2 tile range
  • Spite (on hobgoblin) now increases damage by 100%
  • Bugbear reflavored as Obar
  • Green Demon sprite reworked
  • General tweaks with enemy abilities, Revenge removed from Ferods and Ice Wasps, put on others

and some other small tweaks, typos, other fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link