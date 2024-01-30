version 0.9.4.9 'Roil'

Thank you for walking this path, everyone, truly enjoying it. There are a bunch of reworks and strange things added here, want to see how it plays out. More and more lore is beginning to emerge - it's getting put in that empty space in the feat descriptions, so it's unlockable - there are a few entries now, for stuff like Victory, Path of Fire and Champion, but I want to try and push through and have them all done in the next update, just to universalize the vibe
General
- started adding lore into the feats screen
- changed tower walls / desert ruin / obelisk to be more detailed / consistent astrolith
- introduced "single-handing" and "unencumbered" as conditions on some abilities
- sped up start option unlocks by 20%
- armor and block are now minimum 25% effective, even if resists are less than 0
Powers
- Plague spread potentially fixed, the target should now attempt to apply it to adjacent allies
- Mark now only increase physical damage by 10% per stack
- Mubarizun now works with single-handing (two fists)
- Projection now targets 1 enemy, but repeat per skill level
- Necromancy damage now triggers on ally attack
- Unstable Thirst changed to Roil, no longer increases damage taken, now also applies 5 * level inflame and deals 15 fire damage to self on hit
- Amplify Pain reduced to 5 damage, repeats self-damage with blood
- Slime reworked as Acidify, now increases fire / poison damage = target's corrosion stacks, applies 10 corrosion to 1 enemy at 3 range on summon, repeats per skill level
- Plaguedrinking reworked to Plague Chant, now applies 3 * skill level Plague to all enemies on prayer / game turn
- Channel Death reworked as Grave Chant, still summons Cadaver on kill, now deals death AND ice damage to self and in radius, on prayer / game turn (not stand still, and yeah death is lacking a "stand still" option now, want to think about it)
- Astrohunting now first deals lightning damage, then repeats with astral
- Electromancy now correctly applies charge on prayer
- Hemogoblin reworked as Blood Familiar, now summons on entrance / divine intervention and works like red dragon, heals all allies and gains hit when you apply bleed / deal self-damage, sprite reworked
- Electromancy now adds 5 speed
- Gore Cleave now adds 50 Hit, 2 Speed
Prestige
- Mindpiercer reworked to Mindhunter, bleed removed, now gains repulsion on step = DEX, psychic damage is redealt as blood damage based on the target's max life, increased if you are unencumbered
- Mind Knight now gains Repulsion on being attacked at any range, stacks applied = STR
- Void Mage renamed as Inuqqa, now deals 25 death damage to all enemies on on kill, if unencumbered
- Oozemancer reworked, Oozes now gain revenge instead of familiar, poison damage removed, summon an Ooze on enemy death / game turn, all Oozes attack when you attack
- Berserker now also deals self-damage on kill
- Dreamer now applies 5 dream on stand still, no longer applies it to attackers
- Dream now deals 10 Ice / Psychic damage to the closest enemy on game turn, per stack
Items
- Added Emerald Eye, counts as a bare fist, ranged poison, on dealing poison damage apply 2 blind
- Added Daruq, horned helm, on apply freeze apply doom = freeze stacks
- Robe of gore now also triggers on self-damage
- Crimson Helm damage fixed
- Jade helm damage bonus fixed
- Divine Axe reflavored as Bull Axe, now provides 200 hit per point of encumbrance
- Agra Axe now requires 2-handing
Enemies
- New abilities added to some enemies
- Revenge now correctly triggers only on allies of the dying unit
- Projective Aura, deal delayed Hit damage to adjacent tiles on attack
- Projective Retort, deal delayed Hit damage to attacker's tile when attacked
- Exult, on kill deal damage based on 10% Hit to all enemies in a 2 tile range
- Spite (on hobgoblin) now increases damage by 100%
- Bugbear reflavored as Obar
- Green Demon sprite reworked
- General tweaks with enemy abilities, Revenge removed from Ferods and Ice Wasps, put on others
and some other small tweaks, typos, other fixes
