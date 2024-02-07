 Skip to content

The Last Faith update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix 1.5.2

The Last Faith update for 7 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balancing
  • Reduced Focus Cost of Blunderblade weapon skill from 12 to 10.
  • Increased attack speed of Blackhall’s Double Menace.
  • Increased range of Nightbane Pistol, Blackhall’s Double Menace, and Hexbarrel Repeater.
  • Balance changes to some late-game bosses' damage and health: [spoiler]Manfredd, Cold One Beast, Old Butcher, Leena, Caterina & Annabella, Harbinger of Nightmare, Nyxaroth the Eldritch Wight.[/spoiler]
Bosses
  • Fix for the [spoiler]Harbringer of Nightmare[/spoiler] pulling the player out of the screen.
General
  • Fix for gamepads switching multiple tabs on a single press
  • Potential fix for the player going outside the screen when moved by platforms
  • Potential fix for effects where the time passes (power-ups and stats) at the end of the game
  • Helenya stats reallocation is now accessible even after defeating [spoiler]Laddak[/spoiler]
  • Nightmare extra attacks are now triggered only by direct attacks, and not by extra attacks by themselves
  • Fixed navigation pins breaking on the map
  • Various fixes for NPC markers (Annabella, Aldrich, [spoiler]Esk’s manor ghost[/spoiler], Madelyne)
  • Lost nycrux marker is now removed when the nycrux have been taken
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes made Eryk briefly immune to damage if he got hit while in grounded hurt animation
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Eryk from activating Firestriker Flamethrower weapon skill while running or attacking
  • Fixed text when initiating the reallocation from Helenya’s menu
  • Small map glitch fixes in Oxnevylle Manor

