Hotfix 1.5.2

Balancing
- Reduced Focus Cost of Blunderblade weapon skill from 12 to 10.
- Increased attack speed of Blackhall’s Double Menace.
- Increased range of Nightbane Pistol, Blackhall’s Double Menace, and Hexbarrel Repeater.
- Balance changes to some late-game bosses' damage and health: [spoiler]Manfredd, Cold One Beast, Old Butcher, Leena, Caterina & Annabella, Harbinger of Nightmare, Nyxaroth the Eldritch Wight.[/spoiler]
Bosses
- Fix for the [spoiler]Harbringer of Nightmare[/spoiler] pulling the player out of the screen.
General
- Fix for gamepads switching multiple tabs on a single press
- Potential fix for the player going outside the screen when moved by platforms
- Potential fix for effects where the time passes (power-ups and stats) at the end of the game
- Helenya stats reallocation is now accessible even after defeating [spoiler]Laddak[/spoiler]
- Nightmare extra attacks are now triggered only by direct attacks, and not by extra attacks by themselves
- Fixed navigation pins breaking on the map
- Various fixes for NPC markers (Annabella, Aldrich, [spoiler]Esk’s manor ghost[/spoiler], Madelyne)
- Lost nycrux marker is now removed when the nycrux have been taken
- Fixed an issue that sometimes made Eryk briefly immune to damage if he got hit while in grounded hurt animation
- Fixed an issue that prevented Eryk from activating Firestriker Flamethrower weapon skill while running or attacking
- Fixed text when initiating the reallocation from Helenya’s menu
- Small map glitch fixes in Oxnevylle Manor
