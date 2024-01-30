 Skip to content

JR EAST Train Simulator update for 30 January 2024

We will discuss JR EAST Train Simulator DLC Vol. 13 "Koumi Line" live today.

Share · View all patches · Build 13307537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator!

In conjunction with the release of the JR EAST Train Simulator DLC Vol. 13 "Koumi Line" , a live YouTube distribution will be held on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. Japan time to talk passionately about the latest DLC "Koumi Line" and the update.
In addition to the usual members, the main line drivers of the Koumi train crew depot who actually work on the Koumi Line will also participate in this time.
Please come and watch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2788350/JR_____E200/

＼JR East Train Simulator official goods are now on sale!／


https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2111630/view/3640648066056425520?l=english

▶To purchase, please visit the JRE MALL page

Changed files in this update

Depot 2111631 Depot 2111631
  • Loading history…
