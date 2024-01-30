We will discuss JR EAST Train Simulator DLC Vol. 13 "Koumi Line" live today.

Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator!

In conjunction with the release of the JR EAST Train Simulator DLC Vol. 13 "Koumi Line" , a live YouTube distribution will be held on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. Japan time to talk passionately about the latest DLC "Koumi Line" and the update.

In addition to the usual members, the main line drivers of the Koumi train crew depot who actually work on the Koumi Line will also participate in this time.

Please come and watch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2788350/JR_____E200/

