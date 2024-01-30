Patch Notes v1.5 - Optimizations

Patch Notes v1.5
Performance Improvements:
- Graphical Optimization: We have implemented comprehensive game optimization, leading to a more than twofold increase in frames per second across all settings
UI Fixes:
- UI Consistency: Fixed a bug that showed PC controls in the UI when using a controller. The UI will now correctly display controls for the 'Rockpush' action when using a controller.
Gameplay Fixes:
- Zipline Interaction: Addressed a bug where players could become stuck after using a zipline.
- Ledge Interaction: Fixed a problem that prevented players from climbing down ledges using a controller.
- Ledge Climb: Resolved an issue where players could get stuck during the ledge climbing sequence.
Animation Fixes:
- Cinematic Animation: Fixed an issue where enemy fingers were not properly animated during the 'Mawiza' cinematic.
Changed files in this update