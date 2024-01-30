 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unsung Empires: The Cholas update for 30 January 2024

Patch Notes v1.5 - Optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 13307522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.5

Performance Improvements:

  • Graphical Optimization: We have implemented comprehensive game optimization, leading to a more than twofold increase in frames per second across all settings

UI Fixes:

  • UI Consistency: Fixed a bug that showed PC controls in the UI when using a controller. The UI will now correctly display controls for the 'Rockpush' action when using a controller.

Gameplay Fixes:

  • Zipline Interaction: Addressed a bug where players could become stuck after using a zipline.
  • Ledge Interaction: Fixed a problem that prevented players from climbing down ledges using a controller.
  • Ledge Climb: Resolved an issue where players could get stuck during the ledge climbing sequence.

Animation Fixes:

  • Cinematic Animation: Fixed an issue where enemy fingers were not properly animated during the 'Mawiza' cinematic.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748181 Depot 1748181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link