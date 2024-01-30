Milestone 3.0.1 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changes:
- Fixed the MARS becoming unresponsive and breaking the game after finishing it's first movement in the tactical combat (the Sentry Guns in the Cleaner Base could also cause this bug).
- Fixed an issue where the soldiers that need to be rescued on the Soldier Rescue missions aren't correctly being added to your base after the mission.
- Fixed an issue where the starting interceptor cannot use its afterburners in the air combat.
- Fixed the Accelerated Machinegun being invisible (although soldiers now contort when firing it, which we're still looking into).
- Fixed a few types of aliens not correctly showing the red obstruction shading when they are hidden behind an object.
- Updated the name and tooltip on the Display Mode / Fullscreen Mode dropdown in the visual options, so it's more obvious what each option does.
Changed depots in internal branch