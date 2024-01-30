 Skip to content

Xenonauts 2 update for 30 January 2024

Milestone 3.0.1 Released! (Experimental)

Milestone 3.0.1 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

  • Fixed the MARS becoming unresponsive and breaking the game after finishing it's first movement in the tactical combat (the Sentry Guns in the Cleaner Base could also cause this bug).
  • Fixed an issue where the soldiers that need to be rescued on the Soldier Rescue missions aren't correctly being added to your base after the mission.
  • Fixed an issue where the starting interceptor cannot use its afterburners in the air combat.
  • Fixed the Accelerated Machinegun being invisible (although soldiers now contort when firing it, which we're still looking into).
  • Fixed a few types of aliens not correctly showing the red obstruction shading when they are hidden behind an object.
  • Updated the name and tooltip on the Display Mode / Fullscreen Mode dropdown in the visual options, so it's more obvious what each option does.

